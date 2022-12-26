InsideHook
Style | Updated December 26, 2022 5:17 am

Shopping for On-Trend Eyewear Is a Breeze With GlassesUSA’s End of Year Sale

Score a serious discount on some stellar eyewear

Three pairs of eyeglasses from GlassesUSA on an orange abstract background
Take 30% off your entire order with code EOY30.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As one of the largest online prescription glasses retailers, GlassesUSA offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. We were able to try a pair of the Ray-Ban RX7066 from the company recently and the process couldn’t have been easier.

So, if you’re looking to get your next pair of spectacles online, now’s the chance because GlassesUSA is throwing a massive End of Year sale, where you can take 30% off your entire order with code EOY30. That includes frames and lenses for both sunglasses and eyeglasses. (FYI: The sale only includes frames with basic Rx lenses, so styles marked “premium,” sale items and kids frames are not eligible. But even with those exclusions, there are still over a thousand discounted styles to choose from.) Or if you prefer contacts, GlassesUSA is taking 25% off Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more with code CONTACTS25.

And if you’re in the market for more than one piece of eyewear, you can BOGO. Yes, buy one pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses, and get another piece of eyewear for free when you use the code BOGOFREE at checkout. The deals end 12/31, though, so be sure to spend those FSA dollars and get a spectacular discount before the year comes to a close.

SHOP the sale HERE

