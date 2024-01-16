Leisure > Style

Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

And a dozen other swooshy deals

a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background
On of Nike's hottest sneakers is currently on sale.
There’s no denying that Adidas had a banner year in 2023. The cresting of the blokecore craze combined with a proliferation of Samba collabs stirred up some serious three-stripes frenzy…but now, that’s to the relentless Wales Bonner pics on IG and every influencer from here to FashionTok shilling the soccer style, we’re kinda over it.

Luckily, Nike has been dropping some heat on the low for months, ranging from the dad shoe-space boot hybrid Zoom Vomero 5 to the swoosh’s upcoming collaboration with menswear darlings Bode. We’re particularly enamored with the P-6000 sneaker, a retro-runner-inspired kick that’s been totally slept on despite its casual curb appeal and versatile wearability (and primo materials, and a smattering of tonal colorways).

Even better, the P-6000 is included in the expansive Nike Sale currently running — thousands of pieces of apparel and footwear are marked up to 50% off, with an extra 25% off select items with code LETSGO — meaning you can stock some underrated heat for under $100. We’ve rounded up the sneakers below, along with a dozen or so other deals worth your time. Below, the best deals from the Nike sale.

Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike : $110$94

Sleep on P-6000 at your own peril. Borrowing from the 2006 Air Pegasus, Nike delivers major Y2K vibes without slipping over into cringy. The “Flat Pewter/Light Iron Ore/Metallic Silver” colorway is top-notch stuff (if you can fit into the few sizes left) but any of the sleek tonal colorways will serve you just fine.

More Sale Steals

Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket
Nike : $200$113

A down puffer for under $120 is just one of many Nike outwear deals that you can nab right now.

Nike Club French Terry Color-Block Crew
Nike Club French Terry Color-Block Crew
Nike : $70$53

Take Ivy meets take Nike.

Nike Metcon 8 Workout Shoe
Nike Metcon 8 Workout Shoe
Nike : $130$82

Absolutely yoked from all the latest Nike shoe tech, this ultra-grippy workout shoe is built for max PRs (also, max compliments).

Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men’s Lined Commuter Pants
Nike Sportswear Tech Essentials Men’s Lined Commuter Pants
Buy it now : $100$65

Yes, lined. No more cold legs!

Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Running Shoe
Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Running Shoe
Nike : $150$68

Rumor has it that Nike canceled the Pegasus Turbo because it was simply too good, and while we can’t confirm swoosh conspiracy theories, we will suggest that the bouncy silo is still one of our favorites to log miles in.

Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.
Nike’s Latest Super Shoe Just Dropped. Here’s What You Need to Know.
 The Nike Alphafly 3 released…and then immediately sold out
Nike SB Taglin Woven Button-Up Shirt
Nike SB Taglin Woven Button-Up Shirt
Nike : $100$48

For the guys who want to save $40 and get a little better at kickflips in the process.

Nike Solo Swoosh French Terry Top
Nike Solo Swoosh French Terry Top
Nike : $80$39

We bet you weren’t expecting the swoosh to hit you with a boxy, french terry tee, and yet here we are.

Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3/4 Tights
Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3/4 Tights
Nike : $32$16

There are only a few pieces of workout gear that remain constant in our rotation, and Nike’s ultra-cheap, ultra reliable Pro Dri-FIT tights are one of them.

Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew
Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew
Nike : $60$35

Outdoor workout in 20-degree weather. No problem from some Nike Therma-FIT.

What to Keep in Your Gym Bag, Because This Is the Year Your Resolution Will Stick
What to Keep in Your Gym Bag, Because This Is the Year Your Resolution Will Stick
 All the gear to stock, because you haven’t given up already, have you?
Nike Zegama Trail Running Shoes
Nike Zegama Trail Running Shoes
Nike : $160$119

It’s not every day you see a top-of-the-line running shoe from the biggest name in running for under $120 bucks, but hey, we’re not complaining.

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Woven Running Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Woven Running Pants
Nike : $75$53

We don’t know which to feel better about: the fact that these sweats are woven from 100% recycled polyester, or their inch-perfect fit.

Nike Quest 5
Nike Quest 5
Nike : $85$56

A pair of solid running shoes for under $60. That’s it. That’s the post.

Nike Therma-FIT ADV AeroLoft Down Running Jacket
Nike Therma-FIT ADV AeroLoft Down Running Jacket
Nike : $275$145

Great for cold-weather runs. Better for stunting.

