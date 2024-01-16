Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no denying that Adidas had a banner year in 2023. The cresting of the blokecore craze combined with a proliferation of Samba collabs stirred up some serious three-stripes frenzy…but now, that’s to the relentless Wales Bonner pics on IG and every influencer from here to FashionTok shilling the soccer style, we’re kinda over it.

Luckily, Nike has been dropping some heat on the low for months, ranging from the dad shoe-space boot hybrid Zoom Vomero 5 to the swoosh’s upcoming collaboration with menswear darlings Bode. We’re particularly enamored with the P-6000 sneaker, a retro-runner-inspired kick that’s been totally slept on despite its casual curb appeal and versatile wearability (and primo materials, and a smattering of tonal colorways).

Even better, the P-6000 is included in the expansive Nike Sale currently running — thousands of pieces of apparel and footwear are marked up to 50% off, with an extra 25% off select items with code LETSGO — meaning you can stock some underrated heat for under $100. We’ve rounded up the sneakers below, along with a dozen or so other deals worth your time. Below, the best deals from the Nike sale.

Sleep on P-6000 at your own peril. Borrowing from the 2006 Air Pegasus, Nike delivers major Y2K vibes without slipping over into cringy. The “Flat Pewter/Light Iron Ore/Metallic Silver” colorway is top-notch stuff (if you can fit into the few sizes left) but any of the sleek tonal colorways will serve you just fine.

More Sale Steals

A down puffer for under $120 is just one of many Nike outwear deals that you can nab right now.

Take Ivy meets take Nike.

Absolutely yoked from all the latest Nike shoe tech, this ultra-grippy workout shoe is built for max PRs (also, max compliments).

Yes, lined. No more cold legs!

Rumor has it that Nike canceled the Pegasus Turbo because it was simply too good, and while we can’t confirm swoosh conspiracy theories, we will suggest that the bouncy silo is still one of our favorites to log miles in.

For the guys who want to save $40 and get a little better at kickflips in the process.

We bet you weren’t expecting the swoosh to hit you with a boxy, french terry tee, and yet here we are.

There are only a few pieces of workout gear that remain constant in our rotation, and Nike’s ultra-cheap, ultra reliable Pro Dri-FIT tights are one of them.

Outdoor workout in 20-degree weather. No problem from some Nike Therma-FIT.

It’s not every day you see a top-of-the-line running shoe from the biggest name in running for under $120 bucks, but hey, we’re not complaining.

We don’t know which to feel better about: the fact that these sweats are woven from 100% recycled polyester, or their inch-perfect fit.

A pair of solid running shoes for under $60. That’s it. That’s the post.

Great for cold-weather runs. Better for stunting.