The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is practically the stuff of legend at this point. From now till Sunday, August 4th, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands — On, Rhone and Our Place, to name a few — during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. Score everything from style products to home goods, and everything in between.
We’ve dropped our top picks to shop now until August — find them below — or shop the entire sale here.
Best Style Deals
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Robert Barakett’s tees are admittedly new to us, but we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far. Their ultra-soft tees are crafted from a luxe pima and side-vented for breathability, they’re cool to the touch and a total joy to wear. Oh, and did we mention that they’re $20 off?
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
Our Place Wonder Oven
In September, we roasted an entire chicken in Our Place’s Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 countertop appliance that bakes, roasts, toasts, broils, reheats and air-frys. After nearly a year of consistent use (and pushing it to its limits), we can earnestly say it might be one of the most impressive pieces of multi-functional kitchen equipment the kitchenware brand has produced. If you want a good-looking, easy-to-use appliance that will revolutionize leftovers, roast poultry in a pinch and save you time and stress in the kitchen, the Our Place Wonder Oven is a solid choice.
Best Fitness Deals
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
We’ve called the On Cloudmonster a “flawless everyday running shoe.” It’s now $43 off.
