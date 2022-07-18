Leisure > Gear

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

The biggest shopping event of the year starts today. Here's what you should buy.

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated July 15, 2024 10:39 am
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now through August 4th.
Nordstrom/InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is practically the stuff of legend at this point. From now till Sunday, August 4th, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands — On, Rhone and Our Place, to name a few — during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. Score everything from style products to home goods, and everything in between.

We’ve dropped our top picks to shop now until August — find them below — or shop the entire sale here.

Best Style Deals

Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt

Robert Barakett’s tees are admittedly new to us, but we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far. Their ultra-soft tees are crafted from a luxe pima and side-vented for breathability, they’re cool to the touch and a total joy to wear. Oh, and did we mention that they’re $20 off?

Buy Here : $70$50
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Buy Here : $99$70
Shinola Runwell Sub Second Nylon Strap Watch, 47mm
Shinola Runwell Sub Second Nylon Strap Watch, 47mm
Buy Here : $595$398
Tom Ford Aurelle 52mm Phantos Sunglasses
Tom Ford Aurelle 52mm Phantos Sunglasses
Buy Here : $405$271
Faherty Knit Seasons Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Faherty Knit Seasons Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Buy Here : $148$99
Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place Wonder Oven

In September, we roasted an entire chicken in Our Place’s Wonder Oven, a 6-in-1 countertop appliance that bakes, roasts, toasts, broils, reheats and air-frys. After nearly a year of consistent use (and pushing it to its limits), we can earnestly say it might be one of the most impressive pieces of multi-functional kitchen equipment the kitchenware brand has produced. If you want a good-looking, easy-to-use appliance that will revolutionize leftovers, roast poultry in a pinch and save you time and stress in the kitchen, the Our Place Wonder Oven is a solid choice. 

Buy Here : $195$146
Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan
Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan
Buy Here : $200$130
Parachute Organic Cotton Towels
Parachute Organic Cotton Towels
Buy Here : $49$36
Piglet In Bed Gingham Linen Duvet Cover
Piglet In Bed Gingham Linen Duvet Cover
Buy Here : $319$213
Tumi V4 Collection International Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Tumi V4 Collection International Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Buy it now : $750$525
Best Fitness Deals

On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe

We’ve called the On Cloudmonster a “flawless everyday running shoe.” It’s now $43 off.

Buy Here : $170$127
Bombas Space Dye Mix Assorted 3-Pack Ankle Socks
Bombas Space Dye Mix Assorted 3-Pack Ankle Socks
Buy Here : $43$28
Tommy John 2-Pack Second Skin 6-Inch Boxer Briefs
Tommy John 2-Pack Second Skin 6-Inch Boxer Briefs
Buy Here : $60$40
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68$49
Rhone Essentials 7-Inch Gym Shorts
Rhone Essentials 7-Inch Gym Shorts
Buy Here : $79$55

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

