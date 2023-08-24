20 (Mostly Plaid) Deals From the L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Before you get your fishing rods in a twist, know that we too are aware that it’s still 85+ degrees across much of the country, and we agree that it’s therefore tough to put effort into planning a flannel-full fall wardrobe. This being said, the current situation demands it because the deals bopping around at the L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale are too good to pass up.

The retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, and when we do see large sales, mainline items like the brand’s unimpeachable Bean Boots are often excluded. But not this time — from classic fleece pullovers to Bean Boots, tons of the brand’s timeless autumnal trappings are up for grabs at slashed prices.

We’ve already parsed the stock of the sale, and pulled only the best (mostly plaid) deals for you to peruse and purchase. You’ll find 20 of them below, so put aside your sweaty feelings and stock up for September. Or, just shop the whole sale here.

Shop The L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale

These might be…better than Baggies?

We see your new sneakers and raise you a classic, all-American Bean Boot.

Shacket season is upon us.

The OG L.L. Bean School Pack, perfect for your kids (or for you) and marked down by $20.

L.L.Bean’s Bean’s Trail line re-ups classic ’80s styles, including this sick, true blue down vest.

Like your favorite waxed jacket, but for your laptop.