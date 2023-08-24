Leisure > Style

20 (Mostly Plaid) Deals From the L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale

One of everything, please

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated August 15, 2024 12:16 pm
L.L.Bean Sale
A rare L.L.Bean sale just cropped up.
L.L.Bean

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Before you get your fishing rods in a twist, know that we too are aware that it’s still 85+ degrees across much of the country, and we agree that it’s therefore tough to put effort into planning a flannel-full fall wardrobe. This being said, the current situation demands it because the deals bopping around at the L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale are too good to pass up.

J.Crew's Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here's What We're Already Shopping.
J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.
 Including work books, shetland sweaters and a ton of corduroy

The retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, and when we do see large sales, mainline items like the brand’s unimpeachable Bean Boots are often excluded. But not this time — from classic fleece pullovers to Bean Boots, tons of the brand’s timeless autumnal trappings are up for grabs at slashed prices.

We’ve already parsed the stock of the sale, and pulled only the best (mostly plaid) deals for you to peruse and purchase. You’ll find 20 of them below, so put aside your sweaty feelings and stock up for September. Or, just shop the whole sale here.

Shop The L.L.Bean End of Summer Sale

L.L.Bean Signature 1933 Chamois Cloth Lined Shirt
L.L.Bean Signature 1933 Chamois Cloth Lined Shirt
L.L.Bean : $149$100
L.L.Bean Short-Sleeve Comfort Stretch Pima Tee Shirt
L.L.Bean Short-Sleeve Comfort Stretch Pima Tee Shirt
L.L.Bean : $40$30
L.L.Bean Classic Supplex 6″ Sport Shorts
L.L.Bean Classic Supplex 6″ Sport Shorts
L.L.Bean : $40$30

These might be…better than Baggies?

L.L.Bean Bean’s Classic Fleece Pullover
L.L.Bean Bean's Classic Fleece Pullover
L.L.Bean : $69$55
L.L.Bean Insulated Bean Canteen Water Bottle
L.L.Bean Insulated Bean Canteen Water Bottle
L.L.Bean : $30$20
L.L.Bean 1912 8″ Bean Boots
L.L.Bean 1912 8″ Bean Boots
L.L.Bean : $149$109

We see your new sneakers and raise you a classic, all-American Bean Boot.

L.L.Bean Wicked Soft Untucked Fit Flannel Shirt
L.L.Bean Wicked Soft Untucked Fit Flannel Shirt
L.L.Bean : $50$40
L.L.Bean Straight Leg Classic Fit Comfort Stretch Chino Pants
L.L.Bean Straight Leg Classic Fit Comfort Stretch Chino Pants
L.L.Bean : $79$50
L.L.Bean Quilted Snap Overshirt Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean Quilted Snap Overshirt Sweatshirt
L.L.Bean : $99$75

Shacket season is upon us.

L.L.Bean Organic Rollneck Crew Cotton Waffle Sweater
L.L.Bean Organic Rollneck Crew Cotton Waffle Sweater
L.L.Bean : $89$45
L.L.Bean Casco Bay Boat Mocs
L.L.Bean Casco Bay Boat Mocs
L.L.Bean : $99$75
L.L.Bean Expandable Original 30L Book Pack
L.L.Bean Expandable Original 30L Book Pack
L.L.Bean : $50$30

The OG L.L. Bean School Pack, perfect for your kids (or for you) and marked down by $20.

L.L.Bean Standard Fit Water-Resistant Cresta Hiking Pants
L.L.Bean Standard Fit Water-Resistant Cresta Hiking Pants
L.L.Bean : $79$55
L.L.Bean Elevation Insulated Hiking Boots
L.L.Bean Elevation Insulated Hiking Boots
L.L.Bean : $179$100
L.L.Bean Bean’s Trail Model Down Vest ’82
L.L.Bean Bean's Trail Model Down Vest '82
L.L.Bean : $119$90

L.L.Bean’s Bean’s Trail line re-ups classic ’80s styles, including this sick, true blue down vest.

L.L.Bean Light and Airy Windbreaker
L.L.Bean Light and Airy Windbreaker
L.L.Bean : $69$55
L.L.Bean 95L Adventure Pro Duffle
L.L.Bean 95L Adventure Pro Duffle
L.L.Bean : $149$119
L.L.Bean Waxed Canvas Crossbody
L.L.Bean Waxed Canvas Crossbody
L.L.Bean : $99$75

Like your favorite waxed jacket, but for your laptop.

L.L.Bean Swiss Army Tinker Knife
L.L.Bean Swiss Army Tinker Knife
L.L.Bean : $40$30
L.L.Bean BeanBuilt Corduroy Shirt Jac
L.L.Bean BeanBuilt Corduroy Shirt Jac
L.L.Bean : $99$80

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
