InsideHook
Cooking | August 24, 2023 6:29 am

It’s Not Summer Until You’ve Made Charbroiled Oysters

The New Orleans-inspired bites pair best with a cold beer

Alligator Pear chef Dominick Lee's charbroiled oysters.
Charbroiled oysters are a happy hour favorite in New Orleans.
Alligator Pear/Dominick Lee
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Possibly inspired by a delicious encounter with garlic knots or garlic bread about three decades ago, Tommy Cvitanovich of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in New Orleans had the bright idea of putting a mixture of garlic, butter herbs and cheese on a batch of oysters before cooking them in their shells on a hot grill. The briny concoction was a hit with both customers and critics, and the grills at Drago’s seven locations now cook up more than 900 dozen charbroiled oysters each day. New Orleans native Dominick Lee has had the charbroiled oysters at Drago’s many times, as well as at plenty of other places around town that now cook the meaty mollusks the same way that Cvitanovich did back in 1993. Suffice it to say, he’s a fan.

“If I’m being completely forthright, after my wedding we went to an oyster happy hour where they served the oysters,” Lee tells InsideHook. “They would normally sell them for $3, but at happy hour they sold them for $1.50. We just went and had this crazy party there. It was great. It’s one of those special dishes that represents drinking and having a good time. With charbroiled oysters, the texture changes, so you have something that’s hot and kind of savory. Coming off the grill, the cheese is still bubbling. Buttery oysters, a little bread and drinking kind of all go together.”

When Lee, a recipient of chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Scholarship Award, became the culinary director and executive chef at NOLA-inspired Alligator Pear in Manhattan, he knew that charbroiled oysters were going on the menu alongside dishes like chicken and andouille gumbo, shrimp and okra stew, and blackened catfish.

Inside New York’s Mission to Add One Billion Oysters to Its Harbor by 2035
Inside New York’s Mission to Add One Billion Oysters to Its Harbor by 2035

A shell pile grows on Governor's Island

“What I’m trying to create here as a chef is approachable new American food that’s inspired by New Orleans,” Lee says. “I want people to feel as though they can walk in and have something that makes them feel good that has nuances of New Orleans. When I thought about that for the menu overall, I knew we had to pick some bangers that were just like, ‘Okay, this is New Orleans.’ Charbroiled oysters are like, ‘Boom, we’re in New Orleans right now.’”

Another dish at Alligator Pear that definitely falls into the “boom” category is the tempura alligator bites. “You can’t name a restaurant Alligator Pear and not serve alligator,” Lee says. “It’s something that’s a bit unknown and not everyone is serving it, but we try and make it so it doesn’t come off like something exotic. In New Orleans, it’s normal. It’s a specialized item that’s farmed and raised in Louisiana that has amazing flavor and can be done in a versatile way. Eating alligator is not an abnormal thing where I’m from.”

And neither is having 12 buttery, cheesy oysters and perhaps a quarter as many Abitas. “A cold beer and a dozen oysters is the perfect way to end your day after a long day’s work,” Lee says.

We’re inclined to believe him, but we suggest finding out for yourself.

Alligator Pear’s Charbroiled Oysters

Servings: 24 oysters

Ingredients
  • 8 oz. unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 3 shallots, minced
  • 1 clove garlic, grated or minced
  • 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, minced
  • 3 tsp. fresh parsley, minced
  • 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp. freshly cracked pepper
  • 1 tsp. Tabasco sauce
  • 2 cups Romano cheese
  • 24 oysters (preferably Gulf oysters or larger oysters with big shells)
  • Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
  • For the Compound Butter

    1. Add butter, shallots, garlic, herbs, salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce to a small mixing bowl, and gently stir until combined.

    2. Lay out a small piece of plastic wrap, about six inches long.

    3. Add your mixed butter to the middle of the plastic wrap, gently roll it into a log and twist the ends closed.

    4. Add to the refrigerator and let rest for at least an hour to firm up. Slice into rounds before placing on the oysters.

  • For the Oysters

    1. Lay out all 24 oysters and top with rounds of compound butter. Place about 1 tsp. of Romano cheese on top of each oyster.

    2. Place directly on a grill and heat until the cheese and butter melt.

    3. Serve with bread to sop up the butter, along with lemon wedges and ice-cold beer.

More Like This

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
How to Make Indiana’s Beloved Pork Tenderloin Sandwich at Home
It doesn't get saucier than Brasserie Laurel's Burger au Poivre.
The Messiest, Juiciest, Sauciest Burger You Can Make at Home
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa

Most Popular

Professor David Nutt holding a beaker in a science lab. Nutt says he's created a non-alc drink that replicates the buzz of booze Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
A bottle of Maker's Mark Cellar Aged in limestone. The release is the first extra-aged release from the distillery. We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
A man lying wake in bed. Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
bud light sits on a store shelf Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
best waterproof watches for the beach hero The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
We Tried Maker’s Mark’s New Cellar-Aged Bourbon
Why Do I Wake Up 10 Minutes After Falling Asleep?
Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
The Best Waterproof Watches for a Day at the Beach

Keep Reading

a collage of private chefs and photos of the hamptons

The Private Chefs of the One Percent Are an Internet Sensation
Black-owned spirits and wines you should be drinking, including Greenwood Whiskey and Sorel Liqueur

8 Black-Owned Spirits and Wines You Should Be Drinking
Spanish Love Songs, who just released a new album called "No Joy"

Spanish Love Songs Are the World’s Most Anguished Great Band
Alligator Pear chef Dominick Lee's charbroiled oysters.

It’s Not Summer Until You’ve Made Charbroiled Oysters
An artistically blurry photo of runners' legs zooming by in a race.

How to Prevent the Most Common Running Injuries
A pair of bare feet walking on a turfed field.

A Simple Test to Tell If You Have Healthy Feet
From left to right: Janji, Satisfy, Bandit and Tracksmith are just some of the best running brands you should know.

The Best Running Brands Are Mile-Tested and Editor-Approved
Recovery Slides Hero with colorful background and three slides

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Racing Shoes on an abstract orange and red background

The Best Running Shoes for Race Day and Speed Workouts

Trending

Ford Calls Out Porsche and Lamborghini Goes Electric at Monterey Car Week
The Best Practices for Improving Your “Cardio Recovery”
Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?
The Best Sandwich in Every US State
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”