The Finest Oyster Happy Hours in NYC

We always try to make room in our hearts, wallets and schedules for a good happy hour deal, and luckily in New York City there is seemingly never a dearth. Sure, the city is heinously expensive when it comes to most things, but happy hour is our respite, providing the weary after-work crowd with anything from a classic beer bucket that won’t break the bank to slashed prices on appetizers and cocktails. One of the best happy hour deals to be found in the city, though, is on oysters.

From classic dives and taverns to chic waterfront bars, the city’s vibrant happy hour scene beckons with promises of briny treasures on the half shell at irresistible prices. As the adult school bells ring, patrons flock to these establishments, drawn by the allure of freshly shucked bivalves and expertly crafted cocktails. Mouthwatering NYC oyster happy hours are to be found all around the city, but here are just nine of our favorites.

Manhattan Chinatown

This long-time local favorite is perfect for a chill date or a catch up with friends, with cozy rustic interiors and well-crafted cocktails. It also happens to have a killer happy hour every day from open until 7 p.m. Oysters are only $1 (with a maximum of 12 per guest), and you can get cocktails for $14, select wine for $10 and — the pièce de résistance — their $8 tater tots.

14 Orchard St

Greenwich Village

The Mermaid Inn is a successful New York franchise, specializing in all things seafood with a Cape Cod vibe. Their Greenwich Village location, the Mermaid Oyster Bar, is a great spot to head for a deal on a dozen brinies, especially on Mondays when happy hour lasts all night long. Also available every other night of the week from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., chef’s choice oysters or little neck clams are only $1.50 per, with a minimum order of six required. Also up for grabs is a mini New England Clam Chowder for $3 and other well-priced appetizers.

89 MacDougal St

Bedford-Stuyvesant

This moody neighborhood bar is known for its signature red lighting, tasty food and unpretentious atmosphere. They’re also known for their oyster special, which is offered daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes 13 oysters and two happy hour drinks for only $33. Also during happy hour: $4 beers, $8 select wines and $10 cocktails.

492 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

SoHo

Some of the best Thai food in Manhattan is to be found at this light-filled, quirky spot on Bond Street. Besides their delectable coconut crab curry, another reason to pay Fish Cheeks a visit is their oyster happy hour, which happens all week long from noon until 6 p.m. A half dozen oysters will only set you back $12, and a full dozen is an even better deal at $22. Specialty cocktails are also $13, and there are beer and wine specials, too.

55 Bond St

West Village

A charming neighborhood institution, Jeffrey’s Grocery enjoys a perfect corner location with plenty of sidewalk seating and a nautical vibe inside. Once a combination raw bar and grocery store, it has since dropped the latter and focuses on an expansive seafood menu. It has one the most well-loved NYC oyster happy hours, which takes place every weekday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., during which oysters cost only $1.50 each.

172 Waverly Pl

Boerum Hill

A grand wooden bar and crackling fireplace (in the winter) anchor this white-washed, nautical-themed cocktail bar and seafood joint. Known for being a quality neighborhood date night spot, they’re also great for happy hour, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. A half dozen East Coast oysters are $13, and they have other small items to nibble on as well, like a hot dog with bacon, onion and truffle aioli. Draft beer and wine are $1 off.

336 State St, Brooklyn

Hamilton Heights

Perhaps our new favorite acronym, Ramen, Oysters, Kitchen and Cocktail is an unassuming Japanese restaurant inspired by port towns found during the Meiji Period. Putting its minimalist aesthetic aside, ROKC is by two former Angel’s Share alums and serves up cocktails and ramen that stun. Their oyster hour isn’t that shabby either, featuring $1.75 oysters until 7 p.m. with a minimum of six.

3452 Broadway

West Village

Baked oyster lovers, rejoice — we found a happy hour deal for you. Bell Book and Candle is an American eatery tucked away in the West Village with an emphasis on the fresh produce they grow on their rooftop garden. Their happy hour special not only includes $1.50 fresh oysters from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but baked oysters at $2.50 a pop and a $2 yellowfin tuna nacho. Wash it all down with $7 chianti or sauvignon blanc.

141 W 10th St # A

Clinton Hill

This charming spot in Clinton Hill is full of greenery on the inside and also features sidewalk seating. Besides their delicious morning pastries made in their own bakery next door, they also have a slammin’ happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.called “Le Binge,” featuring a half dozen oysters for $10 or a dozen for $20. To drink, they offer $2 off house cocktails, $11 classic cocktails and wine, and $6 beer.

930 Fulton St, Brooklyn