The Best Labor Day Sales For Your Long Weekend

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The unofficial end to summer may be a time of mourning (goodbye, beach, goodbye, sun), but the end of August does bring one little perk: it’s a time of insane deals, steals and sales, courtesy of the plethora of Labor Day sales we’re currently inundated with. As retailers begin to offload their summer collections, it’s a chance to score huge discounts across virtually every product category you need (or want), from sneakers to espresso machines.

InsideHook takes the business of sales extremely seriously. Because we feel compelled to help soothe your end-of-season blues and give you something to look forward to in your next UPS delivery, we’ve gone ahead and compiled this list of all the Labor Day sales available to shop now. You can be sure that more discounts will be popping up during the course of the week, and our crack team will be updating accordingly, so be sure to check back.

Don’t feel like saying goodbye to your summer just yet? Good, because it’s technically not over until September 22. So feel free to stock up on shorts and shop the best Labor Day sales below.

The Best Sitewide Labor Day Sales

Best Labor Day Style Sales

More Labor Day Style Sales

Abercrombie: Take up to 25% off select styles.

Allbirds: Save up to 30% on select Allbirds styles, now through 9/5.

Brooks Brothers: Take additional 25% off Brooks Brothers clearance.

Clarks: Take up to 25% off eligible Clarks sale styles, plus free shipping, with code LABOR25.

Everlane: Don’t sleep on Everlane’s ongoing sale section, which features some killer fall staples.

GlassesUSA: Take 40% off select frames and sunglasses, plus enjoy free shipping.

J.Crew: Up to 40% off fall finds, plus an extra 50% off sale items.

Levi’s: Take up to 30% off sitewide.

Madewell: Code LONGWEEKEND will earn you an additional 40% off sale styles at Madewell.

Marc Nolan: Marc Nolan styles are up to 50% off during Labor Day Weekend.

Mr Porter: In a first for Mr Porter, you can take 20% off select new season styles from top designers.

Taylor Stitch: Save additional discounts on Last Call items.

Teva: Score up to 50% on new markdowns during the Teva Labor Day sale.

Tie Bar: Save up to 80% during Tie Bar’s Labor Day weekend sale.

Todd Snyder: Tons of handsome styles on sale at the menswear brand’s ongoing sale section.

Zappos: Save 50% on top of select sale items.

Best Labor Day Outdoor and Fitness Sales

More Labor Day Outdoor and Fitness Sales

Adidas: Adidas is offering 55% off select styles for Labor Day, with members getting first access to exclusive sales and styles and an extra 35% off styles with code ADICLUB.

Backcountry: Take up to 40% off gear, apparel and accessories.

Columbia: Save 25% on just about everything and 50% off past season gear.

Nike: Score 50% off tons of swoosh styles plus and extra 20% off select sale items with code WINBIG.

Reebok: Until 9/3, enjoy 60% off sitewide, no code necessary.

REI: Take up to 40% off last-chance deals on outdoor gear.

The North Face: Take 50% off select styles.

Best Labor Day Home and Mattress Sales

More Labor Day Home and Mattress Sales

Bed Bath & Beyond: There are tons of savings to be had on bed, bath and home essentials.

Brooklinen: Take 25% off sitewide.

Buffy: Save 35% off, now through 9/7.

Burrow: Take up to 60% off sitewide and save on an array of handsome, modular home furnishings.

Casper: Take up to 35% off best-selling sleep essentials.

Eight Sleep: Save $200 on sleep bundles.

Food52: Use code RISEANDSHINE to take up to 25% off sitewide.

Industry West: Take 25% off with code LABOR25, plus free shipping.

Nectar: Take 33% off everything. Mattresses start at just $359.

Our Place: Save up to 40% on everything during the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale, including the new and improved Always Pan 2.0.

Ruggable: During the Ruggable Labor Day Weekend sale, save 15% on 1 rug and 20% on 2+ rugs with code LD24.

Saatva: Receive up to $600 off a Saatva mattress. Offer ends 8/29.

Solo Stove: Score up to 49% off the bonfire pit and accessories you’ll use all fall, and beyond.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on cookware, knives and more.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off at the Labor Day Clearance.

Zwilling: Save up to 60% on superior products from Zwilling.

Best Labor Day Tech Sales

More Labor Day Tech Sales

Apple: Save on Apple Macbooks, AirPods, and accessories at Amazon.

Best Buy: Get up to 50% off appliances.

Dyson: Save $300 on select Dyson technology, now through 9/3.

Hydrow: Save up to $400 on select Hyrdrow rowing machines.

Lenovo: Save up to 71% on select laptops.

NordicTrack: Save $700 on select models at NordicTrack.

Walmart: Price drops on Apple devices, headphones, televisions and more.

Best Labor Day Personal Wellness and Grooming Sales

More Labor Day Personal Wellness and Grooming Sales

Babeland: Take 15% off anal toys.

Lovehoney: Take up to 70% off the sex toy retailer’s selection of top-rated toys, vibrators, lingerie, BDSM accessories and more, now through 9/2.

Therabody: Up to $400 off percussive therapy devices.

Zalo: Use code ZALOLOVE to take 15% off some extremely nice-looking sex toys.

23andMe: Get $90 off the company’s Health + Ancestry Kit.