Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
One of our favorite travel brands, Away, is hosting a sale on its entire line of cult-favorite luggage. Through September 2nd, you can save up to 15% on Away’s durable suitcases and find even deeper discounts on the brand’s thoughtfully designed bags, interior organizers and other travel accessories in a variety of colors and sizes.
The sale is a great opportunity to grab some spanking-new, sleek and reliable luggage you can take on your upcoming fall vaycay or to your parent’s house this Thanksgiving. And whether you need a hard-working carry-on, water-resistant weekender or a hefty suitcase that suits your overpacking tendencies, you’ll find it on sale.
We’ve highlighted a few items below, but you can shop the entire sale (before all the good stuff goes) here.
