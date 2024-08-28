Leisure > Travel

Now’s the Perfect Time To Pick Up a New Suitcase. Away’s Labor Day Sale Is On.

Away's cult-favorite suitcases, bags and travel accessories are on sale for Labor Day

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
August 28, 2024 11:44 am
The Away Large Suitcase, now on sale.
The Large suitcase is now just $337.
Away

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

One of our favorite travel brands, Away, is hosting a sale on its entire line of cult-favorite luggage. Through September 2nd, you can save up to 15% on Away’s durable suitcases and find even deeper discounts on the brand’s thoughtfully designed bags, interior organizers and other travel accessories in a variety of colors and sizes.

The sale is a great opportunity to grab some spanking-new, sleek and reliable luggage you can take on your upcoming fall vaycay or to your parent’s house this Thanksgiving. And whether you need a hard-working carry-on, water-resistant weekender or a hefty suitcase that suits your overpacking tendencies, you’ll find it on sale.

We’ve highlighted a few items below, but you can shop the entire sale (before all the good stuff goes) here.

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Buy it now : $295$265
Away The Carry-On
Away The Carry-On
Buy it now : $275$247
Away The Large
Away The Large
Buy it now : $375$337
Away The Quilted Everywhere Bag
Away The Quilted Everywhere Bag
Buy it now : $225$135
Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack
Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack
Buy it now : $195$117
Away The Laptop Sleeve
Away The Laptop Sleeve
Buy it now : $95$66
Away The Packable Carryall
Away The Packable Carryall
Buy it now : $75$45
Away The Outdoor Duffle 55L
Away The Outdoor Duffle 55L
Buy it now : $170$85

More Like This

A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.
Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket
Orvis
A Guide to Orvis, The Original Outdoor Americana Retailer
a collage of Huckberry sale items
The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around
Closet Constructor, banker style edition
Closet Constructor: Bullish on Banker Vibes

Leisure > Travel
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bourbon on shelves in Virginia
Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?
Fork and spoon on plate
Study Suggests Fasting's Benefits Might Come From When It Stops
Oasis
“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
a collage of Huckberry sale items
The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
Football and football helmet
Heat Is Putting More Football Players at Risk

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

The Away Large Suitcase, now on sale.

Save Up to 50% on Away Suitcases, Bags and Travel Accessories

Soho House São Paulo

Soho House Opens Its First Brazilian Location

European Sleeper logo

Night Train Debuting in 2025 Will Connect Brussels and Venice

Roadside, highway 30A

Florida's Version of the Hamptons Is Attracting a National Audience

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago