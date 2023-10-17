Leisure > Style

Todd Snyder’s Blowout Sale Has Everything You Need for Fall

Get up to 70% off on shirting, shorts, shoes and more

Todd Snyder sale Hero
Todd Snyder
By Jordan Bowman
October 17, 2023

Menswear on the brain? Office wardrobe in desperate need of a revamp? Or maybe you’re just interested in leveling up your style in general. Regardless of your circumstances, the place for you (and that credit card burning a hole in your pocket) is the Todd Snyder sale. If you somehow aren’t already familiar with the NYC-based designer, Mr. Synder’s approachable offerings are a shining example of great clothes for everyday guys at an approachable price…and what’s better than that?

If you’re just starting to view the Americana designer as one of the best in the business (spoiler alert: he is), just wait until you check out the insane Long Weekend Sale. Currently, the sale section is red hot, with thousands of styles — charming chore coats, sneakers, office-appropriate pleated pants, and so much more — discounted by an extra 20% off already marked-down prices. That’s right — we’re talking up to 70% off Todd’s meticulously crafted wares with code EXTRASALE20.

Unfortunately, you may not have the time to sift through thousands of camp-collar shirts: luckily for you, that’s our entire job. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals and steals from the Todd Snyder Sale.

Shop the Sale Here
Todd Snyder Varsity Bomber Jacket In Navy
Todd Snyder Varsity Bomber Jacket In Navy
Todd Snyder : $598$419
Todd Snyder X Savant Studios Cashmere Beanie In Olive
Todd Snyder X Savant Studios Cashmere Beanie In Olive
Todd Snyder : $148$99
Todd Snyder Cream Gingham Flight Jacket
Todd Snyder Cream Gingham Flight Jacket
Todd Snyder : $598$274
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder : $298$199
Todd Snyder The Rinsed Indigo Long Sleeve Stripe Tee
Todd Snyder The Rinsed Indigo Long Sleeve Stripe Tee
Todd Snyder : $148$74
Timex X Todd Snyder Mk1 Black + White 40mm
Timex X Todd Snyder Mk1 Black + White 40mm
Todd Snyder : $138$99
Todd Snyder Italian Linen Crewneck Sweater In Steel Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Linen Crewneck Sweater In Steel Blue
Todd Snyder : $398$279
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Cotton Sweater In Pine Cone
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Cotton Sweater In Pine Cone
Todd Snyder : $368$144

