Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Menswear on the brain? Office wardrobe in desperate need of a revamp? Or maybe you’re just interested in leveling up your style in general. Regardless of your circumstances, the place for you (and that credit card burning a hole in your pocket) is the Todd Snyder sale. If you somehow aren’t already familiar with the NYC-based designer, Mr. Synder’s approachable offerings are a shining example of great clothes for everyday guys at an approachable price…and what’s better than that?

If you’re just starting to view the Americana designer as one of the best in the business (spoiler alert: he is), just wait until you check out the insane Long Weekend Sale. Currently, the sale section is red hot, with thousands of styles — charming chore coats, sneakers, office-appropriate pleated pants, and so much more — discounted by an extra 20% off already marked-down prices. That’s right — we’re talking up to 70% off Todd’s meticulously crafted wares with code EXTRASALE20.

Unfortunately, you may not have the time to sift through thousands of camp-collar shirts: luckily for you, that’s our entire job. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals and steals from the Todd Snyder Sale.