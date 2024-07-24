Leisure > Style

Orvis's Summer Clearance Event Is the Avid Outdoorsman's Dream Sale

We've rounded up the best functional, outdoor-ready steals

By Paolo Sandoval
July 24, 2024
Orvis sale
The Orvis sale is full of hardwearing, sensible apparel.
Orvis

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

They don’t make ’em like Orvis anymore. Closing in on two centuries of history outfitting East Coast outdoorsmen, the Vermont-based appareler’s collection of functional clothing and rugged gear has cemented it as a cult favorite among American labels. Think L.L. Bean but a little less summer camp and a little more fly fishing.

Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code
Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code
 The “Twisters” star whipped up a perfect summer ‘fit. Here’s how to recreate it.

As is the case with most heritage brands, Orvis discounts are far and few between, but currently, the retailer’s sale section is a bounty of outdoor-ready shirting, angler chinos, eye-popping discounts of Danner and Barbour — and that’s just the beginning. Better yet, we already foraged through the entirety of it, highlighting the best deals on tops, bottoms, accessories and outerwear for you to scoop up before your end-of-summer camping trip or annual Appalachian trek (or for your particularly undomesticated office). Below, the best deals from the Orvis sale.

Shop the Orvis Summer Clearance Sale

Tops

Orvis Colorblock Signature Polo
Orvis Colorblock Signature Polo
Buy Here : $89$67
Orvis No-Work, Work Long-Sleeved Hidden Button-Down Shirt
Orvis No-Work, Work Long-Sleeved Hidden Button-Down Shirt
Buy Here : $119$95
Orvis Journey Long-Sleeved Bush Shirt
Orvis Journey Long-Sleeved Bush Shirt
Buy Here : $109$89

The discounted Journey Bush Shirt is Orvis at its best: combining rugged, functional technology with a dialed outdoorsy aesthetic.

Orvis Bent Rod Badge Tee
Orvis Bent Rod Badge Tee
Buy Here : $35$29
Orvis Fly Stripe Short-Sleeved Shirt
Orvis Fly Stripe Short-Sleeved Shirt
Buy Here : $89$69

Bottoms

Orvis Montana Morning EZ-Waist Stretch Shorts
Orvis Montana Morning EZ-Waist Stretch Shorts
Buy Here : $89$69
Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Rapid Joggers
Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Rapid Joggers
Buy Here : $98$79
Orvis Stretch Tech Moleskin 5-Pocket Pants
Orvis Stretch Tech Moleskin 5-Pocket Pants
Buy Here : $129$99

We see your boring tech pants and raise you these crispy Moleskin 5-Pockets.

Orvis Angler Pima Cotton Chinos
Orvis Angler Pima Cotton Chinos
Buy Here : $109$85
Orvis Ultralight Swim Shorts
Orvis Ultralight Swim Shorts
Buy Here : $69$49

Accesories

Orvis Montana Morning Western Hat
Orvis Montana Morning Western Hat
Buy Here : $149$99
Danner Logger 917 Moc Boots
Danner Logger 917 Moc Boots
Buy Here : $260$200
Orvis Embroidered Labrador Ball Cap
Orvis Embroidered Labrador Ball Cap
Buy Here : $35$29

What is it they say? Wear your allegiances on your sleeve? We prefer to wear them on a baseball cap.

Orvis Polo Belt
Orvis Polo Belt
Buy Here : $98$79
Orvis Bent Rod Leather Card Carrier
Orvis Bent Rod Leather Card Carrier
Buy Here : $89$49

Outerwear

Orvis Retro Hill Country Microfleece Quarter-Snap
Orvis Retro Hill Country Microfleece Quarter-Snap
Buy Here : $89$69
Orvis Montana Morning Chore Coat
Orvis Montana Morning Chore Coat
Buy Here : $149$110
Barbour Ashby Waxed Jacket
Barbour Ashby Waxed Jacket
Buy Here : $398$299

With a perfectly serviceable in-house line, it can be easy to forget that Orvis is one of the largest stateside Barbour retailers. $100 discounts on classics like the Ashby are a good reminder.

Orvis PRO Sun Hoodie
Orvis PRO Sun Hoodie
Buy Here : $98$44
Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Jacket
Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Jacket
Buy Here : $149$119

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Camper Brutus Sandals
Camper’s Friends and Family Sale Includes Killer Sandals

$175$131

Far Afield Selleck Short Sleeve Shirt
Buy This Tasty Far Afield Button-Up Before We Do

$132$59

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Are 32% Off

$249$169

Peloton Bike
Peloton’s Original Indoor Bike Is Now 25% Off

$1,445$1,084

All the Deals

