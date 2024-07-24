Orvis’s Summer Clearance Event Is the Avid Outdoorsman’s Dream Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

They don’t make ’em like Orvis anymore. Closing in on two centuries of history outfitting East Coast outdoorsmen, the Vermont-based appareler’s collection of functional clothing and rugged gear has cemented it as a cult favorite among American labels. Think L.L. Bean but a little less summer camp and a little more fly fishing.

As is the case with most heritage brands, Orvis discounts are far and few between, but currently, the retailer’s sale section is a bounty of outdoor-ready shirting, angler chinos, eye-popping discounts of Danner and Barbour — and that’s just the beginning. Better yet, we already foraged through the entirety of it, highlighting the best deals on tops, bottoms, accessories and outerwear for you to scoop up before your end-of-summer camping trip or annual Appalachian trek (or for your particularly undomesticated office). Below, the best deals from the Orvis sale.

Shop the Orvis Summer Clearance Sale

Tops

The discounted Journey Bush Shirt is Orvis at its best: combining rugged, functional technology with a dialed outdoorsy aesthetic.

Bottoms

We see your boring tech pants and raise you these crispy Moleskin 5-Pockets.

Accesories

What is it they say? Wear your allegiances on your sleeve? We prefer to wear them on a baseball cap.

Outerwear

With a perfectly serviceable in-house line, it can be easy to forget that Orvis is one of the largest stateside Barbour retailers. $100 discounts on classics like the Ashby are a good reminder.