The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

I was first made aware of Johnny Ward thanks to a couple industry types who’d traveled with him to Mauritania and hitched a ride aboard the infamous ore train back in 2023. A quick scroll of his Instagram gives you an idea of what he’s about; his blog, One Step 4Ward, a bit more. He’s been just about everywhere, and seemingly done everything (not a figure of speech in this case), but instead of coming off like some sort of hyper-curated, social media-obsessed travel influencer, he seems like a normal, down-to-earth guy with some out-of-this-world goals. That has everything to do with where he came from — which, in his own words, wasn’t much.