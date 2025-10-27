It’s advice he took to heart. He accepts that not every joke he writes or video he posts will be a winner, and yet he’s still committed to putting out a truly impressive amount of material. “I want to continue to evolve, and the only way to do that is to just do some new stuff,” he says. “I’m not afraid to do that. One comedian said to me, ‘I give you credit, you put out basically a new bit every day on social.’ Yeah, because it’s our job to write jokes. I’m not saving anybody, right? I’m just writing, and my brain doesn’t stop, whether I think it’s fully ready or not. I don’t care, I’m gonna put it out. I have no worry at all. Oh, it didn’t work? I’ll write a new one. Oh, the video bombed? Okay, it’s not a good video. We’ll just make another one, and I’ll have another idea.”