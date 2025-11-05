5 More Comedians to Watch
Get to know them before they're everywhere
We’ve already told you why we think Anthony Robustiano is a comedian worth having on your radar, but he’s not the only funny performer we can’t get enough of. Thanks to social media, comedy of all sorts — stand-up, sketches, impressions, etc. — is more accessible than ever, and we’ve got a surplus of people devoted to making us laugh. With that in mind, we rounded up five of our favorite up-and-coming comedians below. Get familiar with them now before they blow up so you can brag to your friends about liking them way back when.
Geoffrey Asmus
“You guys think people get offended too easily these days?” (Audience cheers). “Keep that in mind during this next one.” When you call yourself the “only funny white guy in America” (trademarked, no less) and your website is whitecomedian.com, it’s like issuing a challenge: Is Geoffrey Asmus making fun of “woke” comedians, trolling anti-woke comics, making a commentary on race or, I don’t know, offering truth in advertising? (He is funny. And white.) Asmus, a native of Minnesota and a favorite on Reddit for his faux “alpha comic” style, might be the stand-up for our times: He can seemingly tackle any subject, and you come not quite knowing what he’s about. And he’s charming enough to make you extremely uncomfortable, no matter what you believe (watch his bit “Liberals Need Conservatives”…it’s a rough ride that tackles all the hot-button issues, but worth it). — Kirk Miller
Dan Toomey
You might not be aware of his name, but anyone with a phone and a savvy algorithm will most likely immediately recognize New York-based comedian and writer Dan Toomey, if not for his whip-sharp stand-up clips circulating on Reels and TikTok, then for his faux business journalist sketch comedy operation Good Work, which he runs in conjunction with newsletter startup turned media empire Morning Brew. Buoyed by boyish looks that could anchor national television, a sixth sense for highly engaging vertical-scroll content and a finger on the pulse of media, business and comedy, Toomey is one of the premier new media starlets to keep tabs on. — Paolo Sandoval
Johnny Hilbrant Partridge
Johnny Hilbrant Partridge imitates one of the worst people you know: Your local private equity employee. He’s buying mega mansions, boasting about where he’s “summering” — and how he’s getting there via a Blade flight — his local exclusive club memberships and what extracurriculars his kids are up to. His captions sum it up quite nicely: “POV: you get stuck eating at a Michelin star restaurant with this guy,” “Guy you get stuck talking to starts talking to you about the performance of his portfolio recently” and “This guy approaches you with his golf bag. HEADS UP!” His face filter and vocal cadence combined with the bits are hilarious and impressive while also quite chilling — but in the best way. — Joanna Sommer
Kenice Mobley
Kenice Mobley’s comedy origin story is, in itself, pretty funny: She once dated an aspiring comedian and attended a show of his, only to discover that he was actually really bad at making people laugh. That inspired her to try her hand at the craft herself; if some mediocre man with unearned confidence could give it a go, why shouldn’t she, a person with actual talent, pursue it? It’s a good thing she did, too. She’s since performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, released an album called Follow Up Question, done a set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival and opened for comedians like W. Kamau Bell, Aparna Nancherla and Amanda Seales. — Bonnie Stiernberg
Zachariah Porter
You don’t have to be from Boston to appreciate Zachariah Porter’s Massachusetts Mom character. The videos he posts across his social media platforms of him in a wig, usually holding a glass of wine with ice cubes in it, acting out relatable situations like “Your mom getting ready for date night” or “Your mom running errands” and spitting out familiar catchphrases like “Knock it off!” and “Your father’s pissed.” He’s since incorporated more wigs and more characters like “Your chaotic aunt with no filter” and started performing them live on tour. His live show is a variety show-style mix of stand-up, storytelling and the characters he’s perfected. — Bonnie Stiernberg