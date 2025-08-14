Kelsey Cook Expands Her Territory

Cook has gotten particularly good at spinning concentrated yarns of embarrassment that simultaneously make her out to be both the fool and hero of the story. Let her tell you about the time she got drunk in Vegas and woke up with a strange powder in her belly button. Instead of being some rock star substance like cocaine, it turned out to be the leftovers from a quarter cup of parmesan cheese she dumped down her shirt after downing seven slices of pizza “like a wild boar.” Let her tell you about how she unknowingly installed a window curtain instead of a shower curtain in her bathroom after getting a little high smelling scented candles too long at Target. (“It only stretched half the length of my shower and it was so long — five extra feet of fabric coming off the bottom of this thing.”) Best of all, let her tell you the dire moment her IBS forced her to shit in an empty Amazon box because her ex-husband was already occupying the only bathroom they had in their apartment. (“I was just squatting — and crying. Our cats walked up to me. We booped noses.”)