Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

I mean, who else would dream up the category “Words Misspelled in Nu Metal Band Names”? The words in that group were Biscuit, Corn, Lincoln and Stained. (“I feel like it’s of a time,” she laughed, “but that time happens to be my time.”) Or what about the December 29, 2023 edition? Literally no other puzzlemaker on the planet would have devised that one, as the starting grid is arranged in such a way that it references Liu’s own life. The second, third and fourth tiles in the top row are: Bad, Boy and Polo. Liu has an adopted pit-bull mix named Polo. “That was inspired by this,” she chuckled, lovingly ruffling him as he curled up behind her. “He can’t read, though.”