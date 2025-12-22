20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2026

There are a lot of articles out there that talk about how frustrated people are with the system. I hear it firsthand every single day. The apps make it too easy for people to stockpile reservations, only to let them go at the last minute when it’s too late for both restaurants and other diners. You know what would change the game? Making people pick up the phone. It’s difficult to hoard reservations when you have to answer to a real person. I know this is probably extra work for the restaurants, but isn’t it worth it if it means less ghosting on your tables? Just like in a lot of other areas, we’re going to get off the apps this year, and dining out is going to be so much better for it. — AG