The Analog Life: 50 Ways to Unplug and Feel Human Again

Yeah, this is as drastic as it gets — especially if you delete, not deactivate. I’m sensitive to the fact that for so many adults (especially people born in the late 1990s, early 2000s), a personal Instagram page is essentially a living, breathing scrapbook. Getting rid of it is like cutting off an appendage. But — sticking with Instagram here — consider how much the app has changed, how much time you spend consuming versus sharing, and often with accounts you have absolutely zero emotional relationship to. Lose Instagram Stories, and sure, it gets infinitely harder to keep tabs on friend-of-friends from seven years ago. But maybe that’ll help us live more peaceful lives? Chew on it.