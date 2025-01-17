Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: This Is the Best Turntable Setup for Beginners

And they may never feel the need to upgrade

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
January 17, 2025 3:54 pm
Fluance

Of all the questions I’ve been asked regularly by friends, family and readers in my capacity as a person who is inclined to obsess over anything in which I have even a passing interest, the one I hear the most is some variation of, “Can you recommend a turntable setup that isn’t super expensive but also not super shitty?”

And fortunately, as is the case with so many new products, from guitars to televisions and beyond, we are living in a world where even relatively modest, entry-level examples are so outrageously good that, assuming you make a handful of wise decisions at the outset, you may never have to upgrade.

To be clear, I am not, nor will I ever be, talking about those all-in-one units you can buy at places like Urban Outfitters or Target. For a pre-teen looking for quick entry into what you suspect is not a truly deep passion worthy of investment, sure, I’ll allow it. But for anyone who’s really looking to understand the appeal of the hobby, beyond that of a Pinterest board, you can do a whole lot better without totally breaking the bank.

Let’s start at around $500, which I believe is the minimum required for what I said above about never having to upgrade to be true. There are plenty of options out there, but I would look no further than Fluance. I’ve extolled the brand’s virtues in the past, so forgive the repetition, but the value they are bringing to the space is noteworthy and a potential game-changer for lots of different types of listeners.

RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable with Ai61 Powered 6.5” Bookshelf Speakers
buy here: $540

For $539 you get a bundle consisting of the very good RT81 turntable and the very good Ai61 powered speakers. And that’s it — that’s the whole setup. There are serviceable options for as little as $439, but the extra $100 goes a long way here. The turntable features an internal preamp, and since the speakers are powered, there’s no need for external amplification. The system addresses what used to be the biggest barrier to entry: complicated connecting of lots of different components people simply don’t understand and don’t want to deal with.

As an added bonus, the speakers are Bluetooth-enabled, so if and when you get sick of having to flip records, you can switch over to streaming from your phone or computer. And again, the Ai61 speakers are no joke — with their 6.5” drivers, they’re capable of filling pretty much any room you put ‘em in. Also worth noting: the whole system looks really nice, which should matter to you at least a little bit.

There is literally no limit to the amount of money you could spend on your system if you choose to really go down the rabbit hole of audiophilia, but this is a hell of a place to start — and maybe end — your journey.

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.




