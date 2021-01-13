Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Missed Prime Day? Hydrow’s Got a Sale for You

The new-age erg is capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body during a single session

By Hanna Agro and Shelby Slauer
Updated October 9, 2025 12:27 pm EDT
hydrow lifestyle image
Go for a ride.
Hydrow

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing sales out there worth diving into. Take Hydrow, for example, one of our favorite at-home exercise brands that our Features Editor has thoroughly tested to confirm as much.

Why the Hydrow Became My Exercise Snack of Choice
Why the Hydrow Became My Exercise Snack of Choice
 It turns out the home rowing machine is just as good for packing in short workouts during busy days as it is for long, sustained efforts

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020, Hydrow was created by the sport’s diehards. The brand operates (where else?) out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and classes are led live on real rivers from London to San Francisco by athletes with National Rowing team experience.

A 22” touchscreen “brings the river to your living room,” while an electromagnetic drag mechanism aims to mimic the feel of the water. All told, it’s a dynamite full-body exercise, capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body.

Now, as we head into spring cleaning season, it’s out with the old and in with the new. So it’s time to ditch your 20-year-old treadmill that’s not doing you any good and get a Hydrow rowing machine. Plus, from now until October 13, Hydrow is having a sale on their Hydrow Origin and Wave models.

Right now, their classic Hydrow Origin Rower is $500 off, and the Hydrow Wave Rower is $100 off. If you aren’t intrigued enough already, we would recommend checking out their website to see how awesome these machines are for yourself (they just launched the Hydrow Arc Rower, with their latest technological advancement, HydroMetrics).

If you’re feeling ready to take the plunge, we’ve dropped the two discounted rowers, below:

Best Original Rower: Hydrow Origin Rower

Hydrow Origin Rower
Hydrow Origin Rower
BUY HERE: $2195 $1695

Best Small Spaces Rower: Hydrow Wave Rower

Hydrow Wave Rower
Hydrow Wave Rower
Buy Here : $1995 $1895

More Like This

Amazon Prime Day alternatives
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now
Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale
Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale
We-Vibe Bond App Controlled Rechargeable Wearable Vibrating Cock Ring on a red background.
Big O Energy, Small Price Tag: Lovehoney’s Fall Sale Is On
collage of nike sneakers
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

Leisure > Gear
Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Meridian Original Trimmer on grey background
You Can Grab the Meridian Trimmer for 30% Off

$50$35

YourReformer Folding lifestyle image
Do Reformer Pilates at Home with YourReformer, $200 Off

$2,750$2,550

Hydrow Origin Rower lifestyle image
For a Limited Time You Can Get $500 Off Hydrow’s Origin Rower

$2,195$1,695

Snag Our Place’s Multi-Purpose Always Pan for Just $100
Snag Our Place’s Multi-Purpose Always Pan for Just $100

$135$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man playing cello
Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
James Bond gun
Why Would Amazon Remove All of James Bond’s Guns?
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

hydrow lifestyle image

The Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine Is $250 Off

A man doing push-ups on the boardwalk.

Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan

pilates reformer on textured multi-colored background

Don’t Know Where to Start with Pilates? Try Home

cologne lifestyle image

6 Frightfully Fantastic Fragrances to Indulge in the Halloween Spirit

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week