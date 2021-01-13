Missed Prime Day? Hydrow’s Got a Sale for You

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing sales out there worth diving into. Take Hydrow, for example, one of our favorite at-home exercise brands that our Features Editor has thoroughly tested to confirm as much.

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020, Hydrow was created by the sport’s diehards. The brand operates (where else?) out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and classes are led live on real rivers from London to San Francisco by athletes with National Rowing team experience.

A 22” touchscreen “brings the river to your living room,” while an electromagnetic drag mechanism aims to mimic the feel of the water. All told, it’s a dynamite full-body exercise, capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body.

Now, as we head into spring cleaning season, it’s out with the old and in with the new. So it’s time to ditch your 20-year-old treadmill that’s not doing you any good and get a Hydrow rowing machine. Plus, from now until October 13, Hydrow is having a sale on their Hydrow Origin and Wave models.

Right now, their classic Hydrow Origin Rower is $500 off, and the Hydrow Wave Rower is $100 off. If you aren’t intrigued enough already, we would recommend checking out their website to see how awesome these machines are for yourself (they just launched the Hydrow Arc Rower, with their latest technological advancement, HydroMetrics).

If you’re feeling ready to take the plunge, we’ve dropped the two discounted rowers, below:

Best Original Rower: Hydrow Origin Rower

Best Small Spaces Rower: Hydrow Wave Rower