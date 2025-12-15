A Hotel We Love: Great Scotland Yard Hotel

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As an American, one of the most striking things about visiting London is that everywhere you look, you’re surrounded by history. It doesn’t matter if it’s Buckingham Palace or a random coffee shop — chances are, wherever you find yourself in England’s capital will be older than the United States itself. That’s certainly the case with Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, which blends London’s historic past with contemporary five-star luxury. Let’s get into it.

At a Glance: 151 rooms, 15 suites and a standalone townhouse with its own private entrance

The Ekstedt at The Yard restaurant features Nordic-British cuisine prepared by Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt

Two bars, including a speakeasy that hosts live jazz on Thursday and Friday nights, and a parlour serving afternoon tea

Located in the heart of Westminster in a historic building that once housed the Scottish Royal Family and later served as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service Great Scotland Yard Hotel Book Here

Details of My Stay:

I knew my November London trip would be a whirlwind. The plan was to meet up in the city with a friend who’s currently living in Glasgow and spend a quick 48 hours squeezing in as much as possible before heading to Scotland for the remainder of my visit. (Fitting, then, that we wound up staying at Scotland Yard!) There would be no time to crash for a few hours and sleep off my jet lag — with such a limited amount of time in a city that’s truly one of my favorites in the world, I knew I had to make every second count.

I was a little worried, however, in the Uber from Heathrow to the hotel. After my transatlantic red-eye flight — one during which I didn’t manage to get any real sleep — I found myself struggling to keep my eyes open. Was my plan of powering through and staying awake a foolish one? Luckily, I perked up as soon as I set foot inside the Great Scotland Yard’s gorgeous lobby, which was already decorated for the holidays. The front-desk staff were incredibly welcoming (and willing to patiently put up with my frazzled, exhausted state), and they seemed to be expecting me, walking me over to where my friend was waiting for me in The Parlour and offering to send my bags directly up to my room while I caught up with her over a latte.

The caffeine certainly helped, but it was really the friendly service and the incredibly cool, maximalist, West Indies-inspired design of The Parlour that perked me up and made me confident in my ability to cram in as much as possible during my short stay. After stopping upstairs to check out our Premium Twin room and make use of its rain shower, we returned to The Parlour to partake in its Festive Afternoon Tea (£75 per person). Given that it was the very first day of the Festive tea experience — which offers a seasonally-appropriate holiday twist on the hotel’s typical afternoon tea offerings — there was some (incredibly minor) confusion from our server over which themed cocktails were available, and we had to revise our order a bit. But that same server was also very accommodating of my friend’s dietary restrictions, offering to swap any items that contained meat with extra servings of vegetarian options while still bringing the regular menu for me.

The Festive Afternoon Tea itself did not disappoint. Even though it was only early November at the time, it was the perfect way to usher in the season and welcome us to London. The savory bites — a wild mushroom and rocket quiche, turkey and cranberry sauce on brown bread, smoked salmon with caviar and horseradish cream on malted bread, egg truffle mayo and chives on pain de mie, and a chestnut and Montgomery cheddar Yorkshire pudding — were all delicious, but the true star of the show was the dessert course, which featured some gorgeously-crafted treats made to look like ornaments, Christmas trees and wrapped gifts. The gifts were actually made of Valrhona dark chocolate and salted caramel, while the Christmas trees were an orange and hazelnut tea cake. My personal favorite was the ornament — or the “Christmas bubble,” as it was referred to on the menu — which consisted of spiced apple mousse and treacle sponge.

Because we were only in town for two nights, we admittedly did not get to spend as much time in the hotel as I would have liked, but we did get to enjoy a traditional English breakfast at The Yard restaurant and some drinks at The 40 Elephants bar, both excellent in their own right.

What I Liked:

The decor: From the lobby to the Parlour and our room itself, every inch of Great Scotland Yard Hotel was immaculately decorated. It all managed to include nods to the building’s past while incorporating modern touches, and each area of the hotel had its own unique feel. If you love an elegant wallpaper as much as I do, you’re in luck.

The Festive Afternoon Tea: The Afternoon Tea truly kicked off our trip in perfect fashion. It was a classic British dining experience, something we could check off our London bucket list, and the pastries in particular were extremely impressive.

The 40 Elephants bar: This bar is inspired by the Forty Elephants, an all-female London crime syndicate active from the late 19th century to the 1950s that primarily robbed high-end stores and wealthy households. The art deco design is an incredibly cool nod to the gang's peak era, and the centerpiece of the bar is a chandelier made of broken glass shards, a subtle reference to the Forty Elephants' crimes. Even the drink menu adheres to the theme, with cocktails inspired by gang leaders like Alice Diamond. I had the "Alice in Wonderland," made with Ketel One, Aperitivo Per Se, melon and chocolate.

The location: If you're trying to do a lot of sightseeing, there's no better place to stay than central London, and Great Scotland Yard is steps away from spots like Trafalgar Square. And the building itself is historic — for 200 years, it housed the Metropolitan Police Service, and it was used by the Ministry of Defence until 2013.

The hospitality: Everyone at the hotel was extremely accommodating and friendly, a huge plus when you're trying to recuperate from exhausting international travel.

In Closing:

If you’re looking for the very best London has to offer, look no further than Great Scotland Yard. The hotel expertly combines the city’s fascinating history with modern touches, five-star service and Michelin-quality food and drink. My only qualm is that I didn’t have more time there, but that’s reason enough to come back and explore it further one day.

Photos courtesy of Great Scotland Yard Hotel

