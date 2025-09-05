A Hotel We Love: Rosewood London

I’ve yet to meet a Rosewood I didn’t like, and the Rosewood London is no exception. Housed in a 1914 Edwardian Belle Époque building near Covent Garden, it hides behind a quiet courtyard, where guests arrive through a palatial carriageway that feels more private manor than city hotel. Step inside, and that first impression of grandeur only deepens. Every detail — from the design and amenities to the food and beverage concepts — is crafted to make you feel like modern-day nobility.

At a Glance: 264 guestrooms and 44 suites (including a seven-bedroom suite complete with its own postcode)

11 event spaces

Six F&B concepts

24-hour in-room dining

Sense, A Rosewood Spa

A fitness suite

Concierge and butler service Rosewood London Book Here

Details of My Stay:

Thanks to United Airlines, my visit was frustratingly brief — just 24 hours, to be exact. But it took far less time than that for Rosewood London to win me over completely.

I was in town for a whirlwind weekend with two friends — one celebrating a birthday — and to see Beyoncé at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A very happy occasion, save for the fact that I arrived a full day late as a result of a mechanical delay compounded by night-flight restrictions. Though I’d already checked in online, I still stopped at the front desk on arrival, a little worse for the wear, to ask where I might find balloons.

“We do them in-house,” the concierge replied without missing a beat. “How many, what color and when would you like them delivered to your room?” I shouldn’t have been surprised — this is Rosewood, after all — but still, I was.

Upstairs, my friends were waiting to give me a tour of our Family Room. They’d already had a full day to enjoy the place, but the novelty hadn’t worn off. The detail that delighted us most? Pillowcases embroidered with our initials. The bed and linens were as heavenly as you’d expect, but those pillowcases became a running topic of conversation all weekend.

That said, the rooms — stylish, comfortable and impeccably appointed — are only part of the story. What truly defines Rosewood London are the shared spaces: the grand lobby, the award-winning lounges and the restaurants that make the property feel less like a hotel and more like a microcosm of London itself. The Gin Bar stocks more than 300 gins, one of the city’s largest collections; Scarfes Bar has earned spots on both the Top 50 Cocktail Bars and the World’s 50 Best Bars lists; Mirror Room, with its floor-to-ceiling mirrors, has more than once been crowned Best Contemporary Afternoon Tea in the U.K.; and The Terrace, designed by acclaimed landscape architect Luciano Giubbilei, feels like a secret garden in the middle of the city. Every space has been carefully imagined and deeply invested in. Individually, they impress — together, they create something pretty damn close to flawless.

What I Liked:

The small details and impeccable service : For me, these go hand in hand. The embroidered pillowcases, the surprise balloons — it’s the seemingly small touches that add up to something unforgettable. You may not remember the precise artwork on the walls or the way your room was arranged, but you’ll always remember how the staff went above and beyond to make your stay feel personal.

: For me, these go hand in hand. The embroidered pillowcases, the surprise balloons — it’s the seemingly small touches that add up to something unforgettable. You may not remember the precise artwork on the walls or the way your room was arranged, but you’ll always remember how the staff went above and beyond to make your stay feel personal. La Terrasse by Grey Goose : Few things make me happier than sipping a spritz al fresco on a warm summer day, and La Terrasse delivered in spades. When I asked our server for a recommendation, he immediately suggested the À La Pêche — a guest favorite, he assured me. It ended up being one of the best spritzes I’ve had, period. The menu — designed by Rosewood London’s Executive Chef Fernando Corona alongside Holborn Dining Room’s Head Chef Ilona Perczyk — pairs French-inspired bites with signature cocktails, all served in a garden-like setting that’s open year-round. (La Terrasse by Grey Goose closes for the season on September 26.)

: Few things make me happier than sipping a spritz al fresco on a warm summer day, and La Terrasse delivered in spades. When I asked our server for a recommendation, he immediately suggested the À La Pêche — a guest favorite, he assured me. It ended up being one of the best spritzes I’ve had, period. The menu — designed by Rosewood London’s Executive Chef Fernando Corona alongside Holborn Dining Room’s Head Chef Ilona Perczyk — pairs French-inspired bites with signature cocktails, all served in a garden-like setting that’s open year-round. (La Terrasse by Grey Goose closes for the season on September 26.) The art (and overall atmosphere) : Following an £85 million renovation, much of the property’s original architecture — including the dramatic Pavonazzo marble staircase — was meticulously restored. The effect is both historic and distinctly British, yet modern at the same time. The halls are filled with what the hotel calls “quirky curiosities,” along with traditional and contemporary works by artists like Eduardo Hoffman, Simon Bingle and Peter Osborne. The result is a space that feels museum-like without ever sacrificing comfort — a balance that can be both tricky to achieve and rare to find.

: Following an £85 million renovation, much of the property’s original architecture — including the dramatic Pavonazzo marble staircase — was meticulously restored. The effect is both historic and distinctly British, yet modern at the same time. The halls are filled with what the hotel calls “quirky curiosities,” along with traditional and contemporary works by artists like Eduardo Hoffman, Simon Bingle and Peter Osborne. The result is a space that feels museum-like without ever sacrificing comfort — a balance that can be both tricky to achieve and rare to find. The location: Just steps from Covent Garden, the hotel is ideally situated for exploring the city. Even with my tight schedule, I appreciated how close I was to major landmarks — the British Museum, Royal Opera House and West End theaters among them. For those with more leisure time, nearly everything you could want to see or do is within easy walking distance.

In Closing:

Rosewood London is a 10/10 stay. No notes.