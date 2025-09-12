10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States

We all love salty sea breezes and crashing waves, but there’s something so endearing about a lakeside vacation that channels the ease and analogue charm of simpler times — when crews sat around playing Scrabble after dinner instead of scrolling screens. In many ways, these types of trips feel like a throwback, which is right on trend, given that classic Americana hotels are making a comeback. And, in fact, some of the most beloved lakefront hotels in the United States date back to the late 1880s.

Travelers seeking somewhere a bit more mellow than a jam-packed shore destination will also appreciate the chill atmosphere and general lack of crowds that lakes tend to afford. Cozy lodgings with private porches are tailor-made for kicking back and soaking in the stunning scenery. Bonfires and lawn games reflect a sense of nostalgic fun and joy. Dockside dining (and drinking), swimming pools and outdoor activities — from kayaking to trekking — seal the deal.

And while summer is prime time for a waterfront escape full of jet skiing and boating, each season gives vacationers ample reasons to visit, from fall leaf peeping to winter ice skating to spring hiking. With so much for guests of all ages to do year-round, it’s no wonder lakeside retreats are a favorite of multigenerational families. The prospect of cuddling by a crackling fire, relaxing spa treatments and secluded sundowners with waterfront views makes for a romantic couple’s getaway. Pals can bond over sailing and s’mores. For all of that and more, these idyllic lakefront hotels and resorts deliver on comfortable accommodations, recreation and beautiful scenery.

The Sagamore Resort (Bolton Landing, New York)

The Sagamore Resort is an Upstate institution dating back to 1883. Perched on the southern end of Green Island, the historic retreat provides majestic vistas of the Adirondacks and Lake George. Guests can drop a line right off the dock or hop aboard The Morgan, a 72-foot replica of a 19th-century touring vessel, for a scenic cruise. The aquatic fun continues with parasailing, water skiing and wakeboarding. Back on land, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and a family-friendly 10,000-square-foot rec center with games, mini-golf and a movie theatre await. The spa offers Adirondack stone massages, body scrubs, facials, hydrotherapy and a new halotherapy lounge.

When you’re dealing with a lot of vacation personalities, it can be difficult to please everyone. The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee hits the mark for all. Located just 75 miles east of Atlanta, the beloved resort has an upscale milieu (but not so much that kids with popsicle-stained fingers aren’t welcome), a prime position along the western coast of Lake Oconee and a lengthy list of activities. With championship golf and kayaking, plus plenty of nostalgia-inducing pursuits — such as evening s’mores-making — you can make a trip as peaceful or action-packed as you want.

First built as a private residence and later transformed into Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa, this member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World retains its homespun charm and doles out the type of service that feels more like staying at a dear friend’s house. On-site amenities include canoes, kayaks, row boats, paddle boards, lawn games, a private beach, fire pits and a swimming pool. Guests also have access to the 18-hole golf course and tennis courts at Whiteface Club and Resort. Despite it being easy to pack your itinerary, no one would fault you for posting up on your private water-view balcony or spending hours alternating between float and salt therapy at the spa.

From wakeboarding and kayaking to paddleboard yoga and aqua fitness, Lake Austin Spa Resort revolves around the water. Ideal for a relaxing couples weekend or laid-back girls’ getaway, this adults-only, all-inclusive is a holistic haven just 30 minutes from the city. Grown-up guests looking for a reset will find it in the warm embrace of the scenic surroundings, tranquil atmosphere and comprehensive wellness programming. The award-winning spa boasts an extensive menu of treatments — including rejuvenating water-based rituals such as river rock massages, AquaStretch myofascial release and floating meditation — plus pools, steam rooms and saunas. In keeping with its wellness credentials, the “conscientious cuisine” is made with fresh herbs and vegetables grown on-site.

Travelers misty-eyed for the past but who don’t want vacation to feel like a time capsule will appreciate the nostalgia of Mission Point Report. Poised on car-free Mackinac Island, the family-owned property treats travelers of all ages (and four-legged friends) to old-school fun. Midwestern hospitality means guests are well looked after, and activities include kite flying, friendship bracelet making and painting classes. Claim an Adirondack chair on the Great Lawn and watch the boats sail the Straits of Mackinac. When the temperature dips, cozy up with a glass of wine in front of the crackling fire. There’s also a full-service spa for facials, massages and body treatments.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort (Stateline, Nevada)

Vacationers who like having lots of options (aka types who get bored easily and prefer a trip where no two days are the same) will appreciate the amenities and sheer number of things to do at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, a modern interpretation of great lodges of the American West. Set on the southern shore of Lake Tahoe and surrounded by the Sierra Nevadas, it’s an alpine playground with heaps of activities, from morning yoga and archery to afternoon crafts and evening s’mores. There’s a beautiful pool, a Tom Fazio-designed golf course and a spa. Rooms have fireplaces, balconies and soaking tubs.

Lake Placid Lodge (Lake Placid, New York)

Teetering on the scenic shores of Lake Placid in the heart of the Adirondacks, Lake Placid Lodge blends luxury, privacy and natural beauty. It’s perfect to get away with your partner, bestie or solo and also has plenty to appeal to families. The ambiance at this Relais & Châteaux hideaway is warm and woodsy. All 13 guest rooms and 17 secluded cabins are individually-appointed with hand-carved wooden beds, stone fireplaces and deep soaking tubs. With tennis courts, lawn games, hiking and a private dock to launch kayaking, canoeing, boating and fishing adventures, you certainly won’t have a problem filling a few days. For a reset, in-room messages are available.

Overlooking Table Rock Lake and the Ozark Mountains, Big Cedar Lodge is a playground for nature lovers and adventurous types for whom kicking back by the pool just won’t cut it. The property promises an array of recreational opportunities such as boating, horseback riding, hiking and some of the best bass fishing in the country. Interiors are rustic with a dose of grandeur, evoking 1900s wilderness retreats. Accommodations include cottages, cabins and intimate rooms, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a family with active kiddos or a group of friends keen to enjoy the great outdoors and Midwestern hospitality.

Kenoza Hall (Kenoza Lake, New York)

The Catskills are a slower, nature-studded reprieve from the concrete hubbub of the Big Apple, and Kenoza Hall leads with its trademark “earthy luxury” ethos (think all the creature comforts in a more grounded, leafy setting). In-between fresh-air-filled hikes around the 55-acre property, guests can escape to the Hemlock Spa for massages, body scrubs and barrel sauna sessions. The movement studio offers aerial yoga, sound baths and guided meditation. There are 22 Victorian-inspired rooms and suites in the main inn, plus 10 private bungalows with soaking tubs and gorgeous views of Kenoza Lake. The restaurant serves classics like oysters Rockefeller and cedar-grilled salmon, and like any good lake getaway, guests can enjoy s’mores around the fire.

Situated in the mountain town of McCall about two hours north of Boise, Shore Lodge is a family-friendly lakefront retreat. Established in 1948 and set on the glacier-fed Payette Lake, the property combines warm, rustic interiors and rugged nature. While the scenic setting is a major draw, its selling points don’t start and end with sunrises over the water. For adrenaline junkies, there’s cliff jumping, water trampolining and ATV tours around the wilds of Western Idaho. Foodies can feast on Snake River Farms Wagyu from Eastern Idaho and choose a vintage from the 2,000-bottle wine cellar at The Narrows Steakhouse. Kiddos will have a blast swimming in the lake and heated pool and playing classic board games, foosball and giant Connect Four in the rec room.