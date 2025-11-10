Leisure > Travel > Hotels

One Year Later, Marriott’s Partnership With Sonder Is Over

A hospitality deal ends abruptly

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 10, 2025 4:31 pm EST
Marriott logo on a hotel awning
Marriott is no longer working with Sonder.
Last year, two hospitality companies announced a partnership that looked like a win-win at the time. Those two companies were hotel giant Marriott and Sonder, which focused on accommodations more in line with what travelers might expect from an apartment than a hotel room. The logistics also sounded promising, with Marriott set to add around 9,000 new rooms to its existing inventory.

Unfortunately, the partnership has come to an end. On Sunday, Marriott issued a press announcement that referred to the “termination” of its deal with Sonder. The company followed it up with a second press release, this one reflecting an update to Marriott’s planned room growth for the year.

There has not been much revealed about the specifics of why this arrangement fell through. Marriott declared that its “licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND, “Sonder”) is no longer in effect due to Sonder’s default.” Marriott went on to declare that its “immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations.” By contrast, Sonder’s blog and Instagram presence make no mention of the end of its deal with Marriott.

Marriott and Sonder’s Partnership Blends Two Different Takes on Hospitality
 Over 10,000 apartment-style accommodations will fall under the new Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy collection

Whatever the cause, these two companies ending their partnership has left some observers surprised. The Points Guy’s article on the subject notes that one TPG staffer had stayed at a Sonder/Marriott property a few days ago with no issues. More alarmingly, Ben Schlappig at One Mile at a Time reports that guests at existing Sonder properties booked via Marriott have been told to leave the premises, even if the stay they booked was not finished.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

