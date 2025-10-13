Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Pan Am Is Returning — This Time as a Hotel

The first Pan Am hotels are slated to open in 2028

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 13, 2025 11:00 pm EDT
Pan Am plane and building
A Boeing 747 aircraft, Hangar 19 at JFK Airport in the background, circa 1986.
HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Some names evoke a particular era of travel long after that era has come to an end. Pan Am is one of them — while the airline of that name shut down decades ago, its name and logo can summon up a bygone moment of air travel, a retrofuturistic time when jetsetting around the world had a certain cachet. And even though the last flight from the original airline touched down in 1991, it isn’t necessarily surprising to hear that the brand’s had a second life.

Maybe a third, come to think of it. Earlier this year, Pan Am’s name and logo accompanied an international itinerary that flew travelers to a host of cities for a five-figure sum. It turns out that that’s not the only place you’re likely to see Pan Am’s iconography in the 2020s. This week brings with it the news that Pan Am is also taking on the form of a hotel.

The hotel iteration of Pan Am comes courtesy of the Austrian firm JP Hospitality Investors Club. “Last week at the Expo Real in Munich, we were able to present our new international brand: PAN AM HOTEL,” the company wrote in a post on LinkedIn. The company’s website touts its investment in hotels across Europe. Based on their comment in the same social media post about how “Airport Hospitality needs a new category,” it sounds like Pan Am Hotel locations will be airport-centric, which sounds fitting.

It’ll be a few years before travelers will be able to stay in a hotel under the Pan Am brand. As Denis Stackeusky reports at Hotels, JP Hospitality anticipates a 2028 opening date for the first of these properties.

Review: The TWA Hotel Won’t Send You Back to the Glory Days of Air Travel
Review: The TWA Hotel Won’t Send You Back to the Glory Days of Air Travel
 The good and bad of turning the midcentury JFK landmark into an airport hotel

And if the idea of a defunct airline brand being reborn as a hotel sounds familiar, it’s because Pan Am Hotel isn’t the only destination to take this approach. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is home to the TWA Hotel, which seeks to blend modern hospitality with the retro aesthetics of a bygone era for travel. 2028 is still a few years off; we’ll see if this group of investors are on to something with the latest Pan Am revival.

More Like This

Pan Am flight
Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before
pan am
Looking Back at When Pan Am Flight 50 Flew From Pole to Pole
Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Pan Am
Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of Pan Am
Grand Hyatt DFW
The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles
Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online
A man doing push-ups on the boardwalk.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week