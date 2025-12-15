The Best Gifts Under $100, Because Good Doesn’t Have to Mean Expensive

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
When it comes to holiday gifting, intention is everything. Sure, a splashy gift might say “I dropped a lot of money on you,” but that doesn’t necessarily translate to thoughtfulness or care.
The difficult part is finding a quality present that’s perfect for your giftee and doesn’t break the bank. That’s where we come in: We’ve been tirelessly scouring and testing all manner of affordable wares to deliver our sprawling guide to the best gifts under $100 to bestow this holiday season.
We haven’t just tossed together a few random items and called it a day. You’ll find categories for every type of person on your list, from the techie to the host to the fitness freak, stocked with hand-selected items our editors swear by, all clocking in at or under 100 big ones. Below, the best gifts for under $100. If you want more ideas, check out our other gift guides here.
The Best Gifts Under $100
Our Top Gifts Under $100
Canopy Bath Tub Filter
What is a bathtub filter, you may ask? Well, just like its showerhead cousin, the faucet helps filter out chlorine and other harsh irritants that may be negatively affecting your skin, for a healthier bathtime routine. And with this particular tub filter from Canopy, they can add a few drops of aroma oil for a soothing, spa-like experience.
Bombas Nest Slippers
For the person with chronically cold feet.
Oars+Alps Locker Room Kit
Everything he needs to handle post-workout upkeep from head to toe.
Negative Underwear Whipped Cami
Gifts for Her
Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil
It might sound superfluous, but this body oil has changed both my skin and life for the better, thanks to its extremely nourishing, natural ingredients.
Prose Hair Brush
Because she’s not going to spend $72 on a hairbrush for herself, and a luxury, wooden hairbrush makes for a phenomenal gift that no one ever really thinks of. This one from Prose is handcrafted from sustainable European beechwood. It can also be hand-engraved with any three initials for an ultra-special touch.
Kara Yoo Birthstone Hoops
J.Crew Marled 2025 Rollneck Sweater
Gifts for Him
L.L.Bean Men’s Wrinkle-Free Kennebunk Sport Shirt
A classic button-down they’ll never have to iron.
Glasvin Stemmed Whiskey Glasses
Drinking whiskey doesn’t get much classier than this. You can buy these glasses in sets of two, four, six or 12, depending how much your giftee likes to entertain.
Quay High Key
Regardless of the season, sunglasses remain the number one accessory for any guy looking to simultaneously save his corneas from piercing UV and upgrade his look with A-lister-esque swagger.
Naadam The Original Cashmere Sweater
When in doubt, gift them cashmere.
Gifts for the Fashion-Forward
Notewrks Room for Dessert
The ideal date-night cologne.
Würkin Stiffs Magnetic Power Stays
To keep those collars in place.
Scenes NY #2 Three Quarter Pants
How to win over your Gen Z giftee — act like it’s 2005.
Quince Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket
When it comes to lightweight outerwear, the chore coat reigns supreme.
Gifts for the Host (or Homebody)
LAFCO Saffron Sandalwood
A top-tier home essential: A candle that looks good and smells even better.
Etched Thistle Recycled Glassware
Gorgeous wine goblets, etched by skilled artisans in Mexico.
Steele Canvas Log Carrier
Simple Human Liquid Sensor Pump
One of our prized possessions, this touch-free pump turns an ordinary home essential into an exciting, luxury gift.
Gifts for the Home Chef
Holcomb Dripless Oil Can
A sharp-looking, mess-free stainless steel can to house their favorite olive oil in.
Flamingo Estate Personalized Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This stunning bottle of olive oil from Flamingo Estate is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment she can drizzle over anything. Get it personalized with a handwritten label.
Corto x Stanislaus Chef’s Essentials Kit
For the home cook who wouldn’t dream of buying jarred marinara, this kit of premium California-grown olive oil and tomatoes makes for a perfect pasta night.
Viking Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
These are the most heavy-duty measuring cups I’ve ever used — their weight and construction are so satisfying. They would make a perfect stocking stuffer.
Gifts for the Foodie
Murray’s Cheers to Cheese Club
Murray’s is the place to go for the best in cheese and all its accompaniments, and their Cheers to Cheese Club is the finest way to try some of the most delicious types they have to offer. It’s available in a three, six or 12-month subscription.
Fly by Jing Yin Yang Sauce Tray
Perfect for serving saucy apps, this Fly by Jing set comes with two types of chili crisp and a limited-edition yīn yang tray from SIN Ceramics.
Fishwife Tuna Belly
Tuna belly is the most succulent part of the fish, prized for its tender, buttery texture and rich flavor. This set from Fishwife comes with three tins of the good stuff and a beautiful fork for serving.
Wildgrain Bread Membership
I was so pleasantly surprised at the quality of this bread, and also impressed with the sourdough and gluten-free options. For anyone who can’t resist the bread basket, a monthly Wildgrain delivery is the perfect gift.
Gifts for the Fitness Freak
Endura Loop L/S Tech Tee
From an underrated Scottish cycling brand, this long-sleeve is lightweight, quick-drying and ideal for lounging around at a cafe or pub after your ride.
On Trail=T
The Swiss brand makes excellent apparel, in case you weren’t aware. This is their single best running tee. It’s for the trail, allegedly, but we run it on the roads at least twice a week.
The Brick
A portable device that locks the apps of your choice with a physical tap. We keep ours on the kitchen fridge. When you leave the house, you can’t access XYZ apps until you return and tap your Brick once again.
Vuori AllTheForm Bra
A buttery-soft compression bra designed for any level workout.
Gifts for the Techie
Fujfilm Instax Mini Link 3
Not just a portable photo printer, the Mini Link 3 creates printable collages (like a photo booth) and adds to your pics before printing with 3D AR effects.
July Tech Kit
Traveling with a jumble of tangled cords is a nightmare. This tech organizer from Australian travel brand July makes it less of a headache.
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker
Great for the beach, for the park, for singing in the shower.
Hatch Baby
A thoughtful gift for the new parent.
Gifts for Outdoorsy Types
The North Face Yumiori ¼-Zip Jacket
We’re on track to have an extremely cold winter. Ensure they stay nice and cozy with a classic fleece from TNF.
Yeti The Raise One Up Set
For all of their upcoming outdoor festivities.
Filson Watch Cap
A hardwearing hat for their hardwearing head.
Patagonia Men’s Micro D® Fleece Pullover
For the Gen-Zer in your life.
