The Best Gifts Under $100, Because Good Doesn’t Have to Mean Expensive

We've got the classics, like high-quality jewelry and cozy slippers, as well as plenty of picks you won't find elsewhere

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
December 15, 2025 1:25 pm EST
Bombas Slippers
Limited budget? Lots of people to buy for? We've got just the gifts for you.
Bombas

When it comes to holiday gifting, intention is everything. Sure, a splashy gift might say “I dropped a lot of money on you,” but that doesn’t necessarily translate to thoughtfulness or care.

The difficult part is finding a quality present that’s perfect for your giftee and doesn’t break the bank. That’s where we come in: We’ve been tirelessly scouring and testing all manner of affordable wares to deliver our sprawling guide to the best gifts under $100 to bestow this holiday season.

We haven’t just tossed together a few random items and called it a day. You’ll find categories for every type of person on your list, from the techie to the host to the fitness freak, stocked with hand-selected items our editors swear by, all clocking in at or under 100 big ones. Below, the best gifts for under $100. If you want more ideas, check out our other gift guides here.

The Best Gifts Under $100

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDES

Our Top Gifts Under $100

Canopy Bath Tub Filter
Canopy Bath Tub Filter

What is a bathtub filter, you may ask? Well, just like its showerhead cousin, the faucet helps filter out chlorine and other harsh irritants that may be negatively affecting your skin, for a healthier bathtime routine. And with this particular tub filter from Canopy, they can add a few drops of aroma oil for a soothing, spa-like experience.

Buy Here : $89
Bombas Nest Slippers
Bombas Nest Slippers

For the person with chronically cold feet.

BUY MEN’S : $70 BUY WOMEN’S : $70
Oars+Alps Locker Room Kit
Oars+Alps Locker Room Kit

Everything he needs to handle post-workout upkeep from head to toe.

Buy Here : $80
Negative Underwear Whipped Cami
Negative Underwear Whipped Cami

She’ll want to wake up every morning in this lightweight, super-soft cami.

Buy Here : $75

Gifts for Her

Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil
Wonder Valley Hinoki Body Oil

It might sound superfluous, but this body oil has changed both my skin and life for the better, thanks to its extremely nourishing, natural ingredients. 

buy here: $85
Prose Hair Brush
Prose Hair Brush

Because she’s not going to spend $72 on a hairbrush for herself, and a luxury, wooden hairbrush makes for a phenomenal gift that no one ever really thinks of. This one from Prose is handcrafted from sustainable European beechwood. It can also be hand-engraved with any three initials for an ultra-special touch.

BUY HERE : $72
Kara Yoo Birthstone Hoops
Kara Yoo Birthstone Hoops

A gorgeous pair of birthstone earrings for under $90? You can’t beat it.

Buy Here : $80
J.Crew Marled 2025 Rollneck Sweater
J.Crew Marled 2025 Rollneck Sweater

Maybe the most coveted knit on the market, J.Crew’s iconic Rollneck Sweater is an incredibly stylish winter layer.

Buy Here : $98

Gifts for Him

L.L.Bean Men’s Wrinkle-Free Kennebunk Sport Shirt
L.L.Bean Men’s Wrinkle-Free Kennebunk Sport Shirt

A classic button-down they’ll never have to iron.

Buy Here : $70
Glasvin Stemmed Whiskey Glasses
Glasvin Stemmed Whiskey Glasses

Drinking whiskey doesn’t get much classier than this. You can buy these glasses in sets of two, four, six or 12, depending how much your giftee likes to entertain.

Buy Here : $79 Buy it now
Quay High Key
Quay High Key

Regardless of the season, sunglasses remain the number one accessory for any guy looking to simultaneously save his corneas from piercing UV and upgrade his look with A-lister-esque swagger. 

Buy Here: $70
Naadam The Original Cashmere Sweater
Naadam The Original Cashmere Sweater

When in doubt, gift them cashmere.

Buy Here : $98

Gifts for the Fashion-Forward

Notewrks Room for Dessert
Notewrks Room for Dessert

The ideal date-night cologne.

Buy Here : $74
Würkin Stiffs Magnetic Power Stays
Würkin Stiffs Magnetic Power Stays

To keep those collars in place.

Buy Here : $45
Scenes NY #2 Three Quarter Pants
Scenes NY #2 Three Quarter Pants

How to win over your Gen Z giftee — act like it’s 2005.

Buy Here : $90
Quince Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket
Quince Organic Comfort Stretch Chore Jacket

When it comes to lightweight outerwear, the chore coat reigns supreme.

buy here: $60

Gifts for the Host (or Homebody)

LAFCO Saffron Sandalwood
LAFCO Saffron Sandalwood

A top-tier home essential: A candle that looks good and smells even better. 

Buy Here : $75
Etched Thistle Recycled Glassware
Etched Thistle Recycled Glassware

Gorgeous wine goblets, etched by skilled artisans in Mexico. 

Buy Here : $96 $88
Steele Canvas Log Carrier
Steele Canvas Log Carrier

If they’re going to go through all the trouble of actually chopping wood for their fireplace or fire pit, they deserve a waxed canvas log carrier like this. 

Steele Canvas : $100
Simple Human Liquid Sensor Pump
Simple Human Liquid Sensor Pump

One of our prized possessions, this touch-free pump turns an ordinary home essential into an exciting, luxury gift.  

Buy Here : $80

Gifts for the Home Chef

Holcomb Dripless Oil Can
Holcomb Dripless Oil Can

A sharp-looking, mess-free stainless steel can to house their favorite olive oil in.

Buy Here : $80
Flamingo Estate Personalized Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flamingo Estate Personalized Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This stunning bottle of olive oil from Flamingo Estate is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment she can drizzle over anything. Get it personalized with a handwritten label.

buy here : $88
Corto x Stanislaus Chef’s Essentials Kit
Corto x Stanislaus Chef’s Essentials Kit

For the home cook who wouldn’t dream of buying jarred marinara, this kit of premium California-grown olive oil and tomatoes makes for a perfect pasta night.

BUY HERE : $85
Viking Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
Viking Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set

These are the most heavy-duty measuring cups I’ve ever used — their weight and construction are so satisfying. They would make a perfect stocking stuffer.

BUY HERE : $69

Gifts for the Foodie

Murray’s Cheers to Cheese Club
Murray’s Cheers to Cheese Club

Murray’s is the place to go for the best in cheese and all its accompaniments, and their Cheers to Cheese Club is the finest way to try some of the most delicious types they have to offer. It’s available in a three, six or 12-month subscription.

BUY HERE : $80 – $225
Fly by Jing Yin Yang Sauce Tray
Fly by Jing Yin Yang Sauce Tray

Perfect for serving saucy apps, this Fly by Jing set comes with two types of chili crisp and a limited-edition yīn yang tray from SIN Ceramics.

BUY HERE : $100
Fishwife Tuna Belly
Fishwife Tuna Belly

Tuna belly is the most succulent part of the fish, prized for its tender, buttery texture and rich flavor. This set from Fishwife comes with three tins of the good stuff and a beautiful fork for serving.

BUY HERE : $75
Wildgrain Bread Membership
Wildgrain Bread Membership

I was so pleasantly surprised at the quality of this bread, and also impressed with the sourdough and gluten-free options. For anyone who can’t resist the bread basket, a monthly Wildgrain delivery is the perfect gift.

BUY HERE : $69 – $189

Gifts for the Fitness Freak

Endura Loop L/S Tech Tee
Endura Loop L/S Tech Tee

From an underrated Scottish cycling brand, this long-sleeve is lightweight, quick-drying and ideal for lounging around at a cafe or pub after your ride.

Buy Here : $60
On Trail=T
On Trail=T

The Swiss brand makes excellent apparel, in case you weren’t aware. This is their single best running tee. It’s for the trail, allegedly, but we run it on the roads at least twice a week. 

Buy Here : $60
The Brick
The Brick

A portable device that locks the apps of your choice with a physical tap. We keep ours on the kitchen fridge. When you leave the house, you can’t access XYZ apps until you return and tap your Brick once again.

Buy Here : $59
Vuori AllTheForm Bra
Vuori AllTheForm Bra

A buttery-soft compression bra designed for any level workout. 

Buy Here : $64

Gifts for the Techie

Fujfilm Instax Mini Link 3
Fujfilm Instax Mini Link 3

Not just a portable photo printer, the Mini Link 3 creates printable collages (like a photo booth) and adds to your pics before printing with 3D AR effects.

Amazon : $117 $100
July Tech Kit
July Tech Kit

Traveling with a jumble of tangled cords is a nightmare. This tech organizer from Australian travel brand July makes it less of a headache.

Buy Here : $65
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker

Great for the beach, for the park, for singing in the shower.

Buy Here : $65 $50
Hatch Baby
Hatch Baby

A thoughtful gift for the new parent.

BUY HERE : $100

Gifts for Outdoorsy Types

The North Face Yumiori ¼-Zip Jacket
The North Face Yumiori ¼-Zip Jacket

We’re on track to have an extremely cold winter. Ensure they stay nice and cozy with a classic fleece from TNF.

Buy Here: $85
Yeti The Raise One Up Set
Yeti The Raise One Up Set

For all of their upcoming outdoor festivities.

Buy Here : $100
Filson Watch Cap
Filson Watch Cap

A hardwearing hat for their hardwearing head.

Buy Here : $55
Patagonia Men's Micro D® Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Men’s Micro D® Fleece Pullover

For the Gen-Zer in your life.

buy here: $69

