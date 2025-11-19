Culture > Internet

It’s a Quarter Zip Renaissance

Gen Z men are all about quarter zips, and they’re feeling very sophisticated about it

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
November 19, 2025 1:43 pm EST
A man reading a book and wearing a quarter zip
Quarter zips: Are they performative or on the rise?
Breaking news: It seems that male Gen Z-ers on TikTok are officially reaching adulthood. What’s my evidence? A surge of TikTok videos that seem to show Gen Z men reveling in sophistication and elegance — just by sliding on a quarter zip sweater. 

Left matcha at home #fyp #quarterzip #trend #nyc

The original audio in this video comes from user Jason Gyamfi, who posted a video wearing a quarter zip that gained over 3 million likes. “We don’t do Nike Tech, we don’t do coffee, it’s straight quarter zips and matcha around here,” he says. “He was talking about putting on a Nike Tech to come outside,” he says, gesturing toward his friend in the video, “I told him, what are you doing? You upgraded in life, you wear glasses now, you wear quarter zips, we don’t do Nike Tech.” 

@Richdafifth life different when u gotta quarter zip #matcha #quarterzip #performative #niketech

The trend is focusing on the specific upgrade from wearing Nike Techs, a popular performance tech fleece jacket from Nike, to a quarter zip. Many young men are joining in on the trend, especially young Black men — calling themselves “YGs” (Young Gentleman) and making jokes that signify how “adult” they’re feeling. 

it’s the quarter zip 🙏 #fyp #quarterzip #matcha #funny #soupruns

“When the gc talking ab getting on the game tonight, but you don’t have time to do such low vibrational activities anymore,” this video says as the guy in it shakes his head and walks away while sipping on a matcha. “Please don’t let this be a phase,” one of the top comments said.

who else is in quarter zip gang? 😳🙏 #trend #skit #fyp #relatable #quarterzip

“It’s not just clothing, it’s a whole movement,” the guy in this video says. 

Everybody tag @Ralph Lauren #quarterzip #performative #grownman #mensfashion #success

“Day 1 of posting until Ralph Lauren sees this and sends us a quarter zip,” this video says. The guys in this video have briefcases and matchas in hand, and they’re walking out of a building to the tune of “Life’s Incredible Again” from The Incredibles. Brands like Starbucks and Lacoste have even commented on the video, which has already gained over 1 million likes.

#foryou

“Guys wear a Quarter zip once and start acting like this,” the video says. The gentleman in this video shares several different lines, some of my favorites being “I don’t do hangouts. I network.” “She messaged me on Instagram. I said I prefer LinkedIn, possibly email.” 

It also seems that many women and girls online are all here for it. 

keep this trend going. #fyp #quarterzips #men #foryou

quarter zips are so cute

a man in a quarter zip🤌 #fyp #fashion #quarterzips #trending #viral

One user posted a TikTok that went viral, sharing how they hope this trend will lead others to learn more about Black Dandyism, a cultural fashion movement among Black people starting back in the early 18th century. The creator of this TikTok says he’s already seen the trend evolve from quarter zips to full suits and black coffees. “It’s going toward Black Dandyism,” he said.

Recently reported in After School, retail data is showing that there’s been a 25% rise in quarter zip sales for 18 through 24-year-olds. On the one hand, this is a meme that’s taken off quite quickly, and there’s clearly plenty of jokes to make about the business casual attire, the professionalism, the LinkedIn-obsessed and the network-driven adult man that you might see sporting one of these bad boys. It reminds me a lot of this comedian who makes skits on “private equity backed comedy” — and you can often find him, of course, in a quarter zip.. 

However, is there something to be said about why there’s such a surge of interest right now? Does it signify a new era for Gen Z? I’m not the only one who thinks so. 

Gen Z is just growing up yall

There’s a mix of opinions on this one. For one, some people do agree: “We are literally growing up together y’all,” one top comment said. Others remain hesitant: Some think it’s just a trend, some can’t stand business casual attire, some are linking it to the rise of conservatism, some say they’ve always been wearing quarter zips and some think it’s a recession indicator. “We elder millennials didn’t wear business casual as a style, we wore it because we couldn’t afford a second wardrobe,” one user commented. Well, yikes!

Regardless of what’s at stake here, I think for now we should celebrate this shift for several reasons. We can all come together and make lighthearted jokes about the attire often known to be popular among finance bros, but we may be swinging toward an era of some serious shifting fashion trends — especially for young Gen Z men. 

Meet your guide

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness…
More from Joanna Sommer »

