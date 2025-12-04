Wellness > Longevity

How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better

The simple shift instructs the nervous system to power down

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
December 4, 2025 1:37 pm EST
A man showering in the dark.
A steady wind-down routine makes a huge difference. Start by penciling in a dark shower.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It has come to my attention that the cool kids are showering with the lights off.

According to a report from PopSugar, TikTok’s wellness influencers are now swearing by “dark showers” — some call them “sensory showers” — in which they turn off all the lights, spark a candle and either play music, listen to nature sounds or just straight vibe.

Some of you (like me, and many online commenters) may already be doing this. I’m not entirely sure when I started showering in the dark — 2022, maybe? It started from necessity. In my apartment, the bathroom bulb throws the sort of fluorescent light you’d find at a hospital or gas station.

At any rate, a hot, dark, silent shower is now an indelible part of my wind-down routine. It ostensibly ends my day. Once it’s over, I don’t look at my phone again. I climb into bed, read until my eyes get droopy and go to sleep.

The internet seems somewhat divided on dark showers. Some wonder why every little thing needs to be a trend, others say you’re begging for a shadow monster to come murder you. I can’t comment on the latter, but as for the former: so many wellness trends are bogus and/or costly. Shouldn’t we celebrate the rare bit of viral advice that’s free, and actually backed by some science?

The Benefits of Powering Down

In a healthy sleep-wake cycle, cortisol peaks in the morning (just before you wake up), and lowers as you approach bedtime.

But an overwhelming majority of adults have trouble shaking off their stress hormones as bedtime approaches. Sleep and the stress response are regulated by overlapping systems, so if you’re consistently headed to bed feeling wired, your sleep latency and subsequent cycles are going to suffer.

The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
The 10 Best Breathing Exercises for Sleep, Fitness and Calm
 There are a lot of tricks out there. Keep these in your toolkit.

There are plenty of ways to manage this, including modifying your diet, cutting off caffeine intake earlier in the day, closing the laptop earlier or avoiding intense workouts in the hours before bed.

But dark showers are a no-brainer — an almost effortless way to unwind. While they haven’t been formally studied, they likely contribute to reduced stress levels by lowering cortisol, heart rate and blood pressure, as part of a broader sensory downshift. (The heat plays a vital role here, too!)

Another way of thinking about this: we all process an ungodly sum of visual inputs per day. After 16 hours of backlit screens, the least we can do is spend a few silent minutes in an unlit room.

I’ve always had a lot of trouble meditating. It’s a long-term goal of mine to get better at it. But dark showers simulate meditation for me. They open a back door to a calmer, somewhat surrealist state, where I’m able watch thoughts come and go, form random ideas and even forget where I am for minutes at a time. This could be better for our water bill (and the environment), but you’ve got to take your wins somewhere.

Finally, the dark shower also signals a concrete end to the workday. This has never been so important, in the post-pandemic age of cloud-based workflow. Think of it as a sanctum. You can bring your day in there with you, but by the time you leave, it ceases to exist. Far better to reflect on your day with warm water on your back than stress about it once your head hits the pillow.

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
More from Tanner Garrity »

More Like This

This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
An Italian writer standing in a home library.
The Benefits of Buying Books You’ll Probably Never Read
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness > Mental Health

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Bean soup image
What Is the “Bean Soup Theory” on TikTok?
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
Some of our favorite whiskeys of December
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Myo's experts work like detectives: they compiles clues, act on hunches and eventually catch culprits red-handed.
These Pain Experts Will Help You “Futureproof” Your Body

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City

Should You Be Fighting With Your Girlfriend More?

A man showering in the dark.

How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better

Vintage-style presents.

The Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Gifting, According to Cool Women

You can still get your hands on a pair of wildly discounted Nikes.

Nike Still Has Their Whole Damn Sneaker Roster on Sale

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 6263 “Albino” going up for auction at Sotheby's in December 2025

Three Watches We’re Eyeing During the December Auctions, Including an “Albino” Rolex

A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Vintage-style presents.

The Dos and Don’ts of Holiday Gifting, According to Cool Women