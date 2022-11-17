Wellness

The Benefits of Buying Books You’ll Probably Never Read

Confused? Get to know the Japanese philosophy of "tsundoku."

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
Updated September 26, 2025 2:49 pm EDT
An Italian writer standing in a home library.
A crowded home library is a welcome reminder that the work is never done.
Sygma via Getty Images

For much of my life, whenever I’ve spotted a neglected novel in my periphery, I’ve looked away. I’m not an “extreme empath,” but I can’t help feel guilty — like the book’s sitting there wondering when the hell I’m going to get my act together.

Despite my editorial profession, I’m actually a really slow reader, capable of only finishing 12 books a year. I can reach 15 if I throw some light page counts in there. The problem is I tend to read pages two or three times, determined to make sure I understood exactly what I read. It’s useful in the long run, maddening in the short term.

Making matter worse: I love bookstores, I maintain a wide variety of reading interests (literary fiction, history, science, humor, sports) and happen to date someone who works in books, who can’t get through a week without bringing at least one galley home.

Recently, though I discovered some relief from this low-grade affliction. There appears to be legitimate value in the act of acquiring books….that you’ll potentially never read. Simply surrounding yourself with novels, memoirs and non-fiction appears to convey positive and lasting effects, even if they end up piled high and caked in dust.

Get to Know “Tsundoku”

What kind of nonsense philosophy is that? It’s actually rooted in a Japanese practice called tsundoku, which is an efficient portmanteau of the words tsunde-oku (letting things pile up) and dukosho (reading books).

The term originated in the 19th century to chastise teachers who never seemed to read the books they owned, and shares some cross-cultural DNA with “bibliomania,” which was tossed around in England at a similar time to describe obsessive book collectors.

In the 150 some-odd years since, though, tsundoku has assumed a more positive connotation. Various authors and statisticians have described the process of surrounding oneself with books as a “fruitful relationship with knowledge,” as opposed to heedless hoarder behavior. Keeping an “antilibrary,” some have argued, may be a reminder of one’s ignorance — but that’s a good thing. It’s a signal that you have more to discover and learn, that your ideas can always be challenged, that the work is never done.

How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
 Pilots, surgeons and other professionals who can’t afford a bad night’s sleep share their strategies for reliable shut-eye

Lessons From Hemingway

Obviously, it’s a little harder to romanticize that concept if you have a tiny apartment (or a tiny paycheck). But if you’re a reader by trade, you’re used to making room in your bedroom or budget for books anyway. This argument suggests you should never feel bad about bringing more of them into your life. And surely they have more use to you if they haven’t yet been read? What’s so great about sitting amidst a bunch of information you already know? Where’s the thrill (or humility) in that?

One of the most fascinating trips I took as a young writer brought me to Ernest Hemingway’s Finca Vigía in Havana. It was his home for 20 years, and has been a museum for over 60. The place is an open-air marvel, with all sorts of interesting views, furniture and stuffed mammals, but what’s stuck with me the most was the size of Hemingway’s library.

It wasn’t confined to one room, but spread and scattered across every single room of the house. There were books over his fireplace, in his kitchen, stuffed between his toilet and the shower. Could he have read every single one of them? It’s possible. Were they invaluable research tools in an era long before Google? Almost certainly. That collection could be considered a tacit vote for tsundoku: as long as books are around, information and inspiration are never far away.

If you’re a reader, this is neither a denouncement of Kindles, nor a PSA to go purchase a full Knausgård set at your local mom-and-pop. It’s simply a nudge to go a little easier on yourself. Cluttered space, cluttered brain…perhaps. But what then can we expect from a completely empty space?

More Like This

Fans surround Tiger Woods as he holds his golf swing pose.
Watching Sports Has Somehow Become a Special Skill
A trio of men on paddleboards in Germany.
Why “Memory Dividends” Are the Best Asset You’ll Ever Earn
A man reading a newspaper on a grassy hill, with a city in the distance.
Could “News Sobriety” Save Your Mental Health?
A man and woman return from snorkeling with their dog and boat on a tropical beach.
How an Unhurried Vacation Can Soothe Your Brain

Culture > Books
Culture
Wellness > Longevity
Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the publication in 2017, he's covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently writes IH's wellness newsletter The Charge. Outside of the office, he is...Read More

Most Popular

Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, it's morality remains an open question.

I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.

A group playing beach volleyball.

When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

A collage of images from Yago Dora's WSL victory.

How Yago Dora Became the Champion of the Surfing World

Wildfire smoke over Vancouver

How Badly Does Smoke From Wildfires Affect Human Health?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week