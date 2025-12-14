Wellness

Eli Lilly Weight Loss Drug Shows Impressive Results in Phase 3 Trial

More trial results will follow in 2026

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 14, 2025 11:01 am EST
Lilly Gateway Labs site
The site of Eli Lilly's Lilly Gateway Labs in Philadelphia.
Eli Lilly

Are you familiar with the term “triple agonist”? If you aren’t now, it might be one to file away for later use, in much the same way that GLP-1 has entered into the broader lexicon. (Actually, there’s another reason to associate these two terms, but we’ll get to that shortly.) This week, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly shared the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial for the drug retatrutide, which is used to treat patients with both obesity and knee osteoarthritis.

Eli Lilly’s announcement of the results describes this drug as a “GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist” which is used to both spark weight loss and reduce pain in the people taking it. As Gina Kolata of The New York Times explained, this new drug is “sort of a souped-up GLP-1” which addresses three different types of hormones.

According to the results of the trial, 58.6% of the group who were given a higher dose of retatrutide at least 25% weight loss, with 23.7% experiencing at least 35% weight loss. They also experienced an increase in physical function and an significant decrease in pain.

In the coming year, we should see even more results of similar clinical trials. “With seven additional Phase 3 readouts expected in 2026, we believe retatrutide could become an important option for patients with significant weight loss needs and certain complications, including knee osteoarthritis,” Kenneth Custer, Ph.D. of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in a statement.

Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
 It’s one of several ways the industry is evolving

As encouraging as they are, we should have more details about these initial results before long. The Times reports that additional details about this trial will be shared and eventually published in the pages of a scientific journal. There’s also the question of why expanding the number of conditions this drug is intended to address makes it significantly more efferctive at helping people lose weight — another subject well worth exploring.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Flags with Novo Nordisk logo
We’re Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
hand holding a semaglutide injector
Chinese Companies Are Developing Advanced GLP-1 Drugs
Two Wegovy injector pens
Compounding Controversy Breaks Up Novo Nordisk-Hims & Hers Partnership
Svetlana Mojsov
Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Honored With Lasker Award

Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and a woman clinking glasses on a plane, vintage
How to Order the Best-Tasting Drinks on an Airplane
Not Your Father’s Cologne: Meet the Brand Remixing Men’s Fragrance 
Not Your Father’s Cologne: Meet the Brand Remixing Men’s Fragrance 
A woman looking through records
Younger Generations Are Romanticizing the “Millennial Optimism Era” on TikTok
Men's Warehouse gift guide
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Dads, Husbands and Other Grumpy Men
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
To ensure you get kissed under the mistletoe this year.
What You Should Wear This Holiday, According to Cool Women

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Lilly Gateway Labs site

Eli Lilly Weight Loss Drug Shows Impressive Results in Phase 3 Trial

People on smartphones

Why Do Some TikTok Topics Linger Longer Than Others?

The three Maclean brothers Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan in an ocean rowboat, lighting celebratory flares.

How to Keep Your Cool in Close Quarters, According to Brothers Who Rowed Across the Ocean

A treadmill screen from the Aviron Victory Treadmill Plus superimposed on a woodland trail.

Review: The Secret of Aviron Treadmills? They Make You Want to Run.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon, an overbuilt pepper mill that our editor-in-chief recommends as a great gift for home cooks

From Our EIC: My Go-To Gift for Home Cooks

Some of our favorite whiskeys of December

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

Momofuku Barrel-Aged Soy Sauce, cashmere from the Ritz Paris x Frame collection and more of our favorite products of the week

Products of the Week: Parkas, Soy Sauce and Ritz Cashmere