Wellness

Chinese Companies Are Developing Advanced GLP-1 Drugs

There's plenty of research happening around the world

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 1, 2025 11:37 am EDT
hand holding a semaglutide injector
The next generation of GLP-1 drugs could come from China.
Roberto Pfeil/picture alliance via Getty Images

The research and development of new pharmaceuticals is increasingly an international affair, something that recent discussion about how tariffs might affect drug prices has made very clear. And even as GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy gain in popularity, scientists all over the world are looking for even more advanced drugs to address diabetes and weight loss.

Some of that research has involved companies based in the United States, including Eli Lilly, who recently saw an edible version of their GLP-1 medication get closer to being widely available. (According to The New York Times, they plan to see FDA approval for it later this year.) But Eli Lilly isn’t the only company working on potentially groundbreaking new drugs. As Rachel Fieldhouse reports at Nature, a number of Chinese pharmaceutical companies are also developing drugs that show promising results.

Nature highlighted several companies making big waves, including the work Sciwind Biosciences has been doing with ecnoglutide. As its name suggests, this drug takes a similar approach to semaglutide but has a different target in mind. Fieldhouse writes that it “preferentially targets the production of cyclic adenosine monophosphate” and notes that, in a recent clinical trial, 92.8% of the participants lost at least 5% of their body weight.

We’re Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
We’re Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
 Pharmaceutical companies are working on it

That isn’t the only company working on developing game-changing new drugs. In May, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk announced it was licensing UBT251 from the Chinese company United Laboratories. The drug in question goes beyond addressing GLP-1, with an effect closer to that of Wegovy.

The idea of more companies developing drugs that can help address weight management and control diabetes is encouraging. That said, there could be some issues when it comes to distribution. As CNN recently reported, the aforementioned tariff debates could have a significant impact on which drugs end up heading overseas.

More Like This

Two Wegovy injector pens
Compounding Controversy Breaks Up Novo Nordisk-Hims & Hers Partnership
Ramy Youssef on "SNL"
Ramy Youssef and “SNL” Revealed a New Use for Ozempic
Svetlana Mojsov
Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Honored With Lasker Award
Ozempic and Wegovy boxes
A New Study Explored the Pros and Cons of Drugs Like Ozempic

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pan Am flight
Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before
rows and rows of steaks
What's Behind the Recent Uptick in Beef Prices?
A collage of images of the factories for Faribault Mill, U-Turn Audio and Steelport Knife Co.
The State of American Manufacturing, According to 10 Companies
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in Season 4 of "The Bear."
Season 4 of “The Bear” Is Its Most Peaceful — And Possibly Its Best
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

hand holding a semaglutide injector

Chinese Companies Are Developing Advanced GLP-1 Drugs

Two men sitting on a hill overlooking a forest view.

Could an “Outdoor Therapist” Help You Hit the Reset Button?

Two Wegovy injector pens

Compounding Controversy Breaks Up Novo Nordisk-Hims & Hers Partnership

Microscope against a blue background

Sperm-Detecting AI Is Helping Doctors Address Infertility

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week