Wellness > Fitness

Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Honored With Lasker Award

Their work was crucial to the development of Ozempic and similar drugs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 20, 2024 3:51 pm
Svetlana Mojsov
Svetlana Mojsov was among the recipients of the 2024 Lasker-DeBakey Award.
Chris Taggart courtesy of The Rockefeller University

Each year, the Lasker Awards honor a number of medical professionals doing standout work in research and public service. The New York Times has called the awards “the nation’s most prestigious medical prizes.” And this year, among the winners are the scientists whose work led to the creation of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, substances that have the ability to make dramatic changes in people’s health.

Citing their work in “the discovery and development of GLP-1-based drugs that have revolutionized the treatment of obesity,” the Lasker Foundation presented the 2024 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award to Joel Habener of Massachusetts General Hospital, Lotte Bjerre Knudsen of Novo Nordisk and Svetlana Mojsov of The Rockefeller University. (The foundation also presents awards for basic research and public service.)

“Historically, attempts to make safe and effective drugs that help people slim down have fallen short,” the foundation wrote in its citation for the trio. “Habener, Mojsov and Knudsen have introduced a new era of weight management in which GLP-1-based pharmaceuticals promise to dramatically enhance health.”

The specifics of how Habener, Mojsov and Knudsen researched this subject illustrate just how long the path towards commercially available GLP-1 drugs has been. Habener began researching diabetes in the 1970s and went on to the gene that encodes glucagon in fish. Beginning in the 1980s, Mojsov’s research helped scientists identify and distinguish between different kinds of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Knudsen’s research was crucial for creating GLP-1s that were not rapidly absorbed into the bloodsteam.

The Future of Ozempic Is Coming Into Focus
The Future of Ozempic Is Coming Into Focus
 Compounding pharmacies are still doing a brisk business in alternatives

Receiving the Lasker Prize is an impressive honor for any scientist. As Nature‘s Mariana Lenharo observed, a Lasker Award isn’t only prestigious in its own right — it often predicts a future Nobel Prize win. Could the development of Ozempic wind up enshrining new Nobel laureates? We’ll have to wait and see, but the odds of that happening just got better.

More Like This

Delicious rye bread
Can Your Diet Emulate the Effects of Ozempic? Depends What You Eat.
Water glass
New Study Suggests Fasting Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes
Ramy Youssef on "SNL"
Ramy Youssef and “SNL” Revealed a New Use for Ozempic
Brain scan
Nauseous Mice Can Help Scientists Understand the Human Brain

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tennis ball
Tennis Star Sues Journalist Over Domestic Violence Reporting
Photos of runs and training sessions at The Athletic Clubs, a "squad training" gym and fitness collective in New York City
How Aussie “Squad Training” Became the Hottest Thing in Fitness
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
1977 Porsche 911 S Targa, owned by Dr. Evan Goldstein
The Ins and Outs of Porsche Collecting, According to a Renowned Butt Surgeon
Best pumpkin beers
The 28 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2024

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Nasal vaccine

An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread

Svetlana Mojsov

Scientists Who Pioneered GLP-1 Drugs Honored With Lasker Award

A cyclist going over a bridge in Bhutan during a bike trip around the country

Training for Tiger’s Nest on Two Wheels

A farmer unloads plums off a truck.

The Emerging “Planetary Health Diet,” Explained

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Whiskey clubs: Drink whiskey, make friends, win life.

The Best Way to Enjoy Whiskey Is Through a Whiskey Club

Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown

Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches

How to Build Your Biceps Without Weights

How to Build Your Biceps Without Weights

A sampling of prescription glasses from the best places to buy glasses online

The Best Places to Buy Prescription Glasses Online in 2024