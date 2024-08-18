Wellness

The Future of Ozempic Is Coming Into Focus

Compounding pharmacies are still doing a brisk business in alternatives

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 18, 2024 6:43 pm
Ozempic injector
Ozempic and similar drugs are gaining in popularity.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As a growing number of people take drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy for diabetes or weight loss, doctors are discovering additional (and unexpected) health benefits associated with them. It’s not surprising, then, that more people are turning to these and similar drugs, sometimes seeking out dangerous alternatives. It’s also led to shortages of these drugs, something that both healthcare professionals and public health officials have had to address.

What happens when those shortages are at an end? That’s a question that Yasmin Tayag took on in a recent article for The Atlantic. One of the biggest takeaways from Tayag’s reporting has to do with the popularity of Ozempic alternatives, including drugs produced from compounding pharmacies. One might think that a growing supply of Ozempic and similar drugs from the source would shrink demand for alternatives. Tayag makes a convincing case that this is far from the case.

Why? Pricing, for starters. “Hims & Hers offers compounded semaglutide at a starting rate of $199 a month — a sliver of the price of Wegovy, which can cost up to $1,350 a month,” Tayag writes. Given that getting insurance to cover the likes of Wegovy and Ozempic can be a challenge, it’s not hard to see why compounded alternatives could have staying power.

Unlicensed Ozempic Alternatives Are Leading to Overdoses
Unlicensed Ozempic Alternatives Are Leading to Overdoses
 The FDA has raised an alarm over this phenomenon

The Atlantic also cites reporting from KFF Health News about the growing popularity of compounded weight-loss drugs. That article cites Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, which specializes in compounding drugs. Mikhael offered a “wild ballpark figure” that 30% of the nation’s semaglutide might be made at compounding facilities, though he also pointed out that no one — neither industry bodies nor governmental agencies — is currently tracking this data.

The future of Ozempic and Wegovy, at least in the short term, seems to be one of growth for both these drugs and their compounded alternatives. That pricing is at the root of the latter’s popularity is a very familiar story. Ozempic and Wegovy may be relative newcomers on the national stage, but the likelihood that their alternatives will also continue to grow has its roots in much older narrative.

More Like This

A person fastening a seatbelt on an airline. Some airlines claim Ozempic could lead to weight loss and save airlines millions.
Will Ozempic Really “Save Airlines Millions”?
Brain scan
Nauseous Mice Can Help Scientists Understand the Human Brain
Bill Maher and Jillian Michaels
Bill Maher and Jillian Michaels Talked Weed and Ozempic on “Real Time”
Bear eats fish
Learning How Animals Hibernate Could Help Humans Live Longer

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
People in cold plunges and saunas at Othership, a contrast bathing spa in NYC and other cities
The Gospel of Contrast Bathing
Men wearing baseball caps backwards, which is the way they should be worn
Take It From a Woman: I Am Once Again Asking You to Wear Your Baseball Cap Backwards
The Universal Genève Tri-Compax Moonphase is a mind-bogglingly useful triple-date chronograph
Bring Back These Vintage Watches, Please
A Margherita pizza on a marble surface
The Best Pizza in NYC Right Now
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Combat Boots to Buffy Bedding: The 18 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Dog in a facemask

Keeping Animals Healthy Can Keep Humans Disease-Free

Ozempic injector

The Future of Ozempic Is Coming Into Focus

Flying fox in flight

Flying Foxes Might Be Able to Help Humans Treat Diabetes

Lean into healthy fats

Let’s Talk About Healthy Fats

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago