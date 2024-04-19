Culture

Nauseous Mice Can Help Scientists Understand the Human Brain

An experiment revealed something fascinating about appetites

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 19, 2024 5:00 pm
Brain scan
Can sick mice make for healthier humans?
Getty Images

How does the brain process hunger? That line of inquiry is at the heart of a number of big scientific and medical questions right now – including the science behind popular drugs like Ozempic. But there are also different reasons why someone might not want to eat. You might not feel the urge to snack if you just ate a large meal; you also might not want to snack if you’re feeling nauseous. This prompted a group of scientists to look into an intriguing question: does the same part of the brain govern both responses?

Last month, those scientists published the results of their study in the journal Cell Reports. As they wrote in the paper’s summary, “The neural circuit mechanisms of appetite suppression by nausea are not well understood.” To learn more, they conducted an experiment using genetically modified mice. As Gillian Dohrn explained at Nature, the scientists discovered that a cluster of brain cells were active when the mice were nauseated but were not when the mice were simply full.

All of this tells us more about the appetites of mice, but how does it apply to humans? As Haijiang Cai of the University of Arizona told Nature, “It’s going to be exciting in the future if we can target the neurocircuitry that controls satiation to suppress appetite, but not to cause nausea.”

Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
 At least, they’re growing structures with brain cells

Getting a broader understanding of how the brain regulates appetite has plenty of applications, both for our overall understanding of how the body works to its use in weight-loss and diabetes drugs. Can mice help us get there? Stranger things have happened.

More Like This

Sleeping man
Scientists Explored Why More Sleep Can Prevent Brain Disorders
A man's thumb hovering over a mobile betting app. Here's what online gambling is doing to our brains and bodies.
What Online Gambling Is Doing to Our Brains and Bodies
Delicious rye bread
Can Your Diet Emulate the Effects of Ozempic? Depends What You Eat.
Semaglutide injecting pen with lid on a white plate
Does Ozempic Cause Depression?

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.
Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed
The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.
Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
An illustration of two phones with hands extending from them. Can friendship apps really lead to true friends? Our writer tested two of them to find out.
Do Friendship Apps Work? One Man Swiped to Find Out.
Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
The 11 Best Vetiver Colognes On the Market
11 Fresh and Unique Vetiver Colognes We Love

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Domhnall Gleeson

The Next Generation of "The Office" Will Star "White Lotus" and "Ex Machina" Alums

Brain scan

Nauseous Mice Can Help Scientists Understand the Human Brain

Ex-Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh Is Still Using J.J. McCarthy to Help Him Win

A rendering of the Team USA House

For the First Time Ever, Team USA House Will Be Open to the Public

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District