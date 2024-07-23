Culture > Sports

There’s a New Twist in the Battle for NBA Broadcast Rights

Billions of dollars are in play as Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon face off

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 23, 2024 10:46 am
"NBA on TNT" logo on a camera. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in a battle with Amazon over NBA broadcast rights.
The future of TNT's NBA coverage just took a turn.
David Berding/Getty Images

What will watching the NBA look like two years from now? Following along as emerging and established media companies battle over the rights to broadcast the sport is turning into a pastime nearly as exciting as watching basketball itself. The question over which deep-pocketed empire will spend billions of dollars for the league’s broadcast rights has already taken some unexpected turns, including Charles Barkley announcing his forthcoming retirement from commentary.

This week, things took a new turn, with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Alex Weprin writing that Warner Bros. Discovery has matched a bid from Amazon for NBA broadcast rights. The goal there would be to keep the NBA on TNT, where it has been for 35 years, to the tune of around $1.8 billion per season.

TNT Sports issued a statement clarifying Warner Bros. Discovery’s thinking in matching the bid. “[T]he league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it,” the statement said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBA confirmed that it received the bid and was “in the process of reviewing it.”

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Team for Game-Changing Sports Streaming Service
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Team for Game-Changing Sports Streaming Service
 Called Venu Sports, the new service is slated to launch this fall

Last week at Puck, John Ourand explored some of the possible scenarios for the NBA’s new broadcast deal, including the idea that YouTube might be a part of the Warner Bros. Discovery bid. That doesn’t seem to have materialized; last week, Ourand wrote that Warner Bros. Discovery “appears certain to use its matching rights on Amazon’s bid, but sources said it’s expected to go it alone.”

As plenty of coverage of the bidding has pointed out, Warner Bros. Discovery does have the right to match an existing offer for the NBA rights. As Tania Ganguli reported at The New York Times, the NBA could refuse the Warner Bros. Discovery offer, which could lead to legal action being taken in response. Given the rise in behind-the-scenes basketball stories airing on screens small and large — Clipped, Air and Winning Time all come to mind — it wouldn’t be shocking to see this saga dramatized before too long, either.

More Like This

Anthony Edwards spoke to reporters in a Team USA press conference Sunday
Anthony Edwards Says He’s Team USA’s “Number One Option”
Bronny excelled at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this year
Second Rounds and Second Chances: the Fate of Bronny James
27 year old Jerry West makes a jump shot against the Cincinnati Royals (1965)
Jerry West Was a Great Among Greats
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Round One Game Five of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 29, 2024 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Dusk in LA: Lakers Face an Identity Crisis on Eve of NBA Draft

Culture > Sports
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A pair of young boys playing with crates in a field.
Influencers Are “Raising ’90s Kids.” What Does That Mean?
These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A group of Guardians on computers at a Space Force Gaming event, and a rocket launching for the military branch's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program
The Space Force Wants You, Gamers
vintage postcard of paris
10 Off-the-Beaten-Path Spots and Hidden Gems in Paris
AllTrails just launched a major interface update
AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience
From runners to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Hokas, Houseplant Ceramics and Dyson Headphones

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

"NBA on TNT" logo on a camera. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently in a battle with Amazon over NBA broadcast rights.

There’s a New Twist in the Battle for NBA Broadcast Rights

Fans of Colombia and Argentina try to pass the gate amid disturbances the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida

After Copa América Chaos, It’s Clear the US Isn’t Ready for the World Cup

Anthony Edwards spoke to reporters in a Team USA press conference Sunday

Anthony Edwards Says He’s Team USA’s “Number One Option”

Bronny excelled at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this year

Second Rounds and Second Chances: the Fate of Bronny James

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours