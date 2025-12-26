Are We in a Relationship Recession? We Asked a Dating Expert. 

Reading the news in 2025 somehow felt like a greater slog than ever before. If it wasn’t news of political strife, it was of the growing unemployment rate. If it wasn’t AI lapping up our water supply, it was of the dangers of Diet Coke (God, can’t we have anything?). If you weren’t reading about the Epstein files or plane crashes, you were hearing about how the state of sex and dating is also an absolute nightmare — for singles and couples alike.

Single women continued to voice their frustrations about men’s seeming disinterest in dating them, like how men still aren’t asking them questions on dates. The most popular TikTok trends of the year also weren’t particularly favorable to men; this summer, women took to the app to share stories of the diabolic things men have done to them and ask questions like, “Do men ever change?” In 2024, it seemed single women were exhausted by the rigmarole of dating culture. In 2025, it became quite clear: women are straight-up over dating men.

But don’t fret, it’s not just single women having all the fun.

Last month, The Cut published a haunting piece about the midlife women “quietly quitting” their husbands. After speaking with dozens of women, reporter Monica Corcoran Harel uncovered that it’s actually quite common for women to settle for their disaffected marriages instead of going through the mess of divorce.

Across the pond at British Vogue, the outlet dared to ask the question, “Is having a boyfriend embarrassing?” and practically broke the internet’s sound barrier. In the viral article, writer Chanté Joseph examined the shift in how women go about sharing their relationships online. What was once a significant sign of social currency — i.e., showcasing your relationship on social media for increased engagement or even financial gain — is now seen as a bit cringey. As we wrote at the time, “Now, coupled-up women are more frequently taking the approach of a ‘soft launch’: A low-key social media relationship reveal that includes subtle signs while omitting a partner’s face.”

Have I sufficiently bummed you out? I haven’t even mentioned the people falling in love with their AI chatbots.

As tempting as it might be to throw up our hands, disavow human connection and do the horizontal tango with the robots, I’m not ready to give up on romance, real-world relationships and intimacy for 2026 just yet. Still, something is obviously amiss.

I spoke with Thais Gibson, a relationship and attachment-style expert and founder of the Integrated Attachment Theory, to try to understand the current state of sex and dating, gather insight on its future and hopefully provide solutions to the many relationship woes of both single and coupled people. Here’s hoping for a fruitful, sexier, thoroughly unashamed 2026.

InsideHook: Recent cultural discussion, sparked by Vogue, suggests that women feel embarrassed by being perceived as too “boyfriend-obsessed.” How could this affect the way people view dating and relationships?



Thais Gibson: I don’t think people are embarrassed by relationships themselves. What we’re really seeing is a broader discomfort with openly valuing intimacy and closeness in a culture that often rewards detachment. When connection is something people feel they need to downplay, it can subtly teach that caring deeply or prioritizing a relationship is something shameful, rather than something healthy and human. A lot of the tension around how relationships appear on social media is less about the partner and more about self-worth and reputation. Many people feel pressure to present a relationship in a way that looks effortless or ideal, believing that a “picture-perfect” image will protect them from judgment or vulnerability, but filtering happiness through external perception can actually make people more guarded and less emotionally available, which can undermine relationship stability over time.

It’s also important to distinguish between healthy privacy and avoidance. Choosing not to share a relationship because it’s new, still forming and deeply personal can be a healthy boundary. However, if someone constantly avoids sharing what brings them joy out of fear of judgment, I would encourage them to reflect on how social media, comparison or unhealed patterns around approval are shaping their sense of safety.

Looking ahead to 2026, relationships are likely to feel more stable and fulfilling for people who focus less on managing appearances and more on authenticity and emotional security. When people feel grounded in their choices and connected to themselves, intimacy will feel like a strength and a blessing.

Dating in 2026 is going to reward emotional clarity. People who understand their needs, communicate them early and respond to misalignment instead of ignoring it will have a much better time. Thais Gibson, relationship expert and founder of the Integrated Attachment Theory

Do you think we’re in a relationship recession? People not only find the idea of having a boyfriend to be embarrassing, but it’s also difficult to find one in the first place. Dating apps seem dead; endless studies have claimed we’re having less sex than ever. What does this say about the current state of dating, and where it might go in the new year?



Yes, it can feel like we’re in a relationship recession, especially among younger people, and it’s not because people don’t want relationships. Most still do! They want connection, intimacy and partnership. But what I hear again and again, both online and in my work, is how burned out people feel after a string of experiences that didn’t feel steady, mutual or emotionally safe. This does not point to a lack of desire for relationships, but rather frustration with how dating currently works.

The drop in sex and dating seems to reflect a few things happening at once. One is that we’re simply less social than we used to be. So much of life happens on our phones now. Real-life connection doesn’t get practiced in the same way, and for a lot of people, that’s left a real sense of loneliness underneath the constant stimulation. On top of that, Western culture sometimes overvalues independence and emotional distance. Caring deeply, on the other hand, can feel risky, both emotionally and socially. Over time, it makes sense that people protect themselves by pulling back, staying in situationships or opting out of dating altogether.

At the same time, there are signs of movement. Gen Z, in particular, seems to be finding their way back to real-life connections in practical, low-pressure ways. Run clubs are one example. Not just for fitness, but because they offer casual, in-person interaction without the pressure of dating. We’re also seeing more openness to speed dating, matchmaking events and even dinners with strangers. That says a lot. People still want connection. They just want it to feel more human and less performative. So while dating can feel stale or exhausting, there’s a clear pull toward rebuilding connection offline. If that continues, dating in 2026 may look slower, more intentional, grounded in real-world experiences that actually give trust and emotional safety time to grow.

Women have been extremely vocal online about their issues with dating heterosexual men in particular. Men don’t ask questions on dates. Men have been accused of weaponized incompetence. And the general consensus is that women are choosing to be single and alone more than ever. Do you foresee this continuing to be a trend in 2026? And what should men take away from women’s lack of interest in dating them, if so?



When dating repeatedly feels one-sided, when curiosity isn’t returned, or when one person consistently carries more of the emotional or logistical weight, it can start to feel exhausting for both men and women. Many people nowadays are opting out of dating, not because they do not want relationships, but more so because they are tired of one-sided dynamics. This may continue into 2026 unless both men and women become clearer about their needs and expectations. Healthy relationships require interest, accountability and consistent communication from both sides. When people express their needs directly and hold each other to healthy communication standards, dating becomes less frustrating and far more sustainable.

Whether you’re a man or a woman, if you’re single and looking for a relationship or just want to try and date more, and the usual options like dating apps aren’t working, do you have any advice for how people should go about dating in 2026?



I mentioned run clubs earlier, and I think that’s actually a really good example of where things are headed. I think it really matters where you’re spending your time. Going to places that genuinely meet your own needs and interests makes it much more likely you’ll meet people with similar values and lifestyles. You’re often better off connecting in environments that already align with who you are, rather than trying to sift through mismatches at general events or on apps. So if you love art, go to gallery openings, creative nights or fundraisers. If you’re into sports, go to games or sports bars. If you love movies, check out an indie cinema in your area. Go places you actually enjoy being, and meet other people who are there for the same reasons. Being introduced through friends or shared social circles also tends to create more trust from the start. There’s less performance and more context, which makes it easier to be yourself.

Dating in 2026 will work best for people who prioritize presence over performance. Showing up consistently, being curious and communicating clearly matter a lot more than having the perfect line or profile. Dating in 2026 is also going to reward emotional clarity. People who understand their needs, communicate them early and respond to misalignment instead of ignoring it will have a much better time and are more likely to find love and connection. For singles and couples alike, relationships will feel healthier when they’re built on consistency, safety and mutual effort, rather than chasing constant excitement or trying to stay emotionally guarded.

And I’d add this: be brave. Love takes risks. Avoidance can feel protective, but it can also prevent you from finding the love and connection you truly want. You’re strong enough to do the work and choose connection, and it will be so rewarding and transformative once you find it. Trust me, it’s worth it.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »