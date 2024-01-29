Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Want to send flowers? As we’ve posited, you don’t need a societally-approved reason (birthday, anniversary, apology) to do so.

We’ve mentioned several online flower shops we like over the past few years. Below, we highlight some of those and why you should consider them today, tomorrow, anniversary, on Valentine’s Day or on a random Tuesday in March. Your recipient will thank you whenever they arrive.

The giant in the flower industry — the company works with 5,000 florists nationwide — 1-800-Flowers also offers up variety and plenty of deals. They also have flower subscriptions and you can add several non-flower gifts, like food baskets.

Floracracy offers more personalized and customized arrangements Floracracy

Besides offering personalization and shipping to the lower 48 states, the Rockford, IL-based online florist is also primarily female-run and has a strong commitment to working with domestic violence shelters. If having a greater mission is important to you, it’s worth checking out these arrangements, which do take a bit more time to pick out (because you’re customizing these arrangements).

The Bouqs Co. offers some of the freshest flowers we’ve ever received The Bouqs Co.

A farm-direct, transparent-sourcing florist that offers flower subscriptions and frequent deals. The freshest bouquets you’ll get, based on our personal experience.

The site’s Deal of the Day offers a set price — lower than other arrangements on the site — for a local florist to design their own bouquet for your loved one with just a bit of guidance from you. Plus, you can get same-day flower delivery and the site offers a good explanation on the language and meaning of different flowers.

Flowers (and non-flower gifting options) from this century-old business are modestly priced, and same-day delivery is an option.

POMP Romance Roseland Juan Cadavid

Sustainably grown flowers from family-owned farms — and the brand suggests that these same roses have been featured at the Tony Awards, Rose Bowl and Miss America Pageant. Bouquets are available to ship the next day nationwide. Bonus: Some of the arrangements are available via Amazon.

No middleman here; you’ll get artisan bouquets from farms in Colombia, available via subscription.

Farmgirl purposely offers limited but elevated options Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl started with a very minimalist idea: One daily arrangement, with no sizes, flower types or colors to choose from. While no longer the case, these are premium bouquets with purposely limited (but beautiful) options.

Farm-sourced and promising “on-trend flowers and creating one-of-a-kind arrangements,” UrbanStems also has same-day delivery in DC and NYC, along with a good selection of plants.

Matilda’s Bloombox boxes start at just $39 Matilda’s Bloombox

A family-owned business based out of San Francisco that partners with flower farmers in California — delivery is free in San Francisco, San Diego, Orange County and Austin, but arrangements are available nationwide with a delivery fee (boxes start at just $39). They also include instructions on how to arrange your flowers after delivery.

Not only does this online florist pick stems that shy away from traditional red roses (though those are available!), they also offer a New York Botanical Subscription, which offers seasonal, hand-crafted bouquets curated by floral experts from the famed botanical garden.