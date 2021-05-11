Wellness

I’m Begging You: Learn How to Care for Your Feet Before Foisting Them Upon the Unsuspecting Masses

Before you break out the flip-flops again, here's how to give your feet a much-needed deep clean

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 24, 2024 12:47 pm
A pair of feet resting on a hammock.
Do us all a favor — clean up your feet.
Getty/InsideHook

In this season of sandy beaches, pool decks and open-toed shoes, I have seen a lot of grody feet.

Now, I’m not pleading for you to cover them up. We know debates over whether men should wear Birkenstocks or other toe-baring shoes arise every summer, but we’re not here to shame anyone’s bare feet (we’re actually very pro-sandal.) However, these male foot haters often make an argument that’s hard to dispute: No one wants to see a man’s unpedicured, gross (possibly fungal?) toes. And it’s no secret that, as a species, men are not as attentive to their feet as women are.

The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
 Who let the dogs out?

“Most men who come to my practice have waited until they have little choice,” Dr. Suzanne Levine, a board-certified podiatric foot surgeon and aesthetic podiatrist at New York City’s Millennium Podiatry tells InsideHook.

“Pain from a stress fracture. Ingrown toenails with inflammation or even pus. Fungal nails, thick, yellow, beginning to stink. Men are stoics to the point of endangering their health. Women show up with the merest hint of … something they read about or heard from a friend.”

So before you rip those socks off and expose us all to your nasty feet, please clean them up. If not for superficial reasons, then for your own health because …

Besides looking unsightly, health issues can arise if you’re inattentive to your feet

“Although cliches are frowned upon, they certainly apply here. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” says Levine.

For example, you might think you can push through the pain of an ingrown toenail, but it’s better to treat it early before it gets infected. A stress fracture or shin splints left untreated can progress to outright fractures and more prolonged treatments, while fungal nails can spread to other nails and to other family members, Levine explains.

How to maintain your feet at home

According to Levine, here are some steps you can take at home to ensure your feet stay clean and free of infection:

  • After showering, dry thoroughly — including between your toes.
  • To avoid ingrown toenails, cut your nails straight across and not too short.
  • As noted above, see your podiatrist sooner rather than later if a problem is developing such as athlete’s foot or if you’re experiencing foot pain.
  • Change your socks every day and rotate your shoes. Try not to use the same pair every day — they have to dry out from perspiration.
Nail Clippers Set
Nail Clippers Set
Buy it now : $15
Bombas Men’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks
Bombas Men’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks
Buy it now : $13
Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
Buy it now : $95

Grow up and head to your local nail salon

Getting a professional pedicure is an easy, relaxing way to spruce up those barking dogs — and to give credit where credit’s due, more and more men are, in fact, keeping their feet properly groomed, according to Levine. Tons of men get pedicures, but there are still negative, outdated connotations associated with men indulging in self-care and pampering. As a man, you might be self-conscious about going to the nail salon. We’re obviously here to say you should not be, especially if you have a partner or are actively looking for someone who will eventually see and rub up against your feet.

“If you are having a pedicure and your ‘more manly’ friend who thinks he’s above pedicures sees you, invite him to join you. Tell them that women do not like to be speared while in bed by overly long and improperly cut toenails,” says Levine.

You can also check out the services your podiatrist’s office offers. “At Millennium Podiatry, we have developed a treatment we call a Foot-Facial. And yes, men love this treatment,” Levine notes. “After examining your feet for any problems, we cut and file your toenails, use mild organic acids to exfoliate dead and dry skin, moisturize and massage your feet.”

“We also provide custom-made orthotics. These help prevent foot and ankle problems, such as plantar fasciitis, and help reduce the pain of some foot problems that are preexisting,” she adds.

Aquaphor Repairing Foot Masks
Aquaphor Repairing Foot Masks
Buy it now : $35
Barefoot Scientist The Gratest Professional Micro-Grated XL Rasp
Barefoot Scientist The Gratest Professional Micro-Grated XL Rasp
Buy it now : $14
Barefoot Scientist Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops
Barefoot Scientist Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops
Buy it now : $24
Barefoot Scientist Twinkle Toes Foot Deodorizing Purification Spray
Barefoot Scientist Twinkle Toes Foot Deodorizing Purification Spray
Buy it now : $18

Mind your flip-flops

We know you’re ready to feel the sun on your toes (we are too), but open-toed shoes and running around barefoot aren’t always the safest options for your feet, which is why Levine recommends limiting barefoot walking and minimalist shoes. Oh — and be careful of flip-flops as they increase your chance of tripping and breaking your ass.

Ultimately though, do yourself (and all of us) a favor and pamper your feet. “Take proper care of them. They get a lot of wear and tear,” adds Levine. And once you’ve done that, treat your new feet to a celebratory open-toed shoe.

More Like This

These are the summer moisturizers you need to beat the heat
The Best Lightweight Moisturizers for Your Summer Grooming Routine
Perched above the Wharf neighborhood, Pendry's pool deck offers spectacular views of the Potomac
Cool Off at These 8 DC Hotel Pools This Summer
These are the products you need to manage those locks for summer
The Ultimate Men’s Summer Hair Styling and Grooming Guide
roasted eggplant dip on a speckled pink plate next to a plate of pita and jar of hot sauce
Eggplant Season Is Now. Here’s How to Make the Most of It.

Wellness > Advice
Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Camper Brutus Sandals
Camper’s Friends and Family Sale Includes Killer Sandals

$175$131

Far Afield Selleck Short Sleeve Shirt
Buy This Tasty Far Afield Button-Up Before We Do

$132$59

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Are 32% Off

$249$169

Peloton Bike
Peloton’s Original Indoor Bike Is Now 25% Off

$1,445$1,084

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A pair of young boys playing with crates in a field.
Influencers Are “Raising ’90s Kids.” What Does That Mean?
"Throne of Grace" cover
How a Now-Forgotten Mountain Man Helped Reshape the American West
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
AllTrails just launched a major interface update
AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience
vintage postcard of paris
10 Off-the-Beaten-Path Spots and Hidden Gems in Paris
Lake Hour at Bar Convent Brooklyn in 2023
How Lake Hour Became a Canned Cocktail Favorite

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

A pair of feet resting on a hammock.

I’m Begging You: Learn How to Care for Your Feet Before Foisting Them Upon the Unsuspecting Masses

Try out HigherDose's red light hat for yourself

HigherDose Released a Red Light Therapy Hat. Here’s How It Works.

Energy drink cans

How Concerned Should You Be About Energy Drinks?

AllTrails just launched a major interface update

AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours