Cool Off at These 8 DC Hotel Pools This Summer

When you simply can’t stand the heat any longer, book a cabana at one of these spots

By Lulu Chang
July 16, 2024 6:45 am
Perched above the Wharf neighborhood, Pendry's pool deck offers spectacular views of the Potomac
Perched above the Wharf neighborhood, Pendry's pool deck offers spectacular views of the Potomac.
Christian Horan

For all the charm and beauty of our nation’s fair capital, there’s little denying that summer is simply not her finest hour. As thermometers in DC grow to three-digit temperatures (and humidity levels), finding a respite from the oppressive heat can feel like a full-time job. And alas, if you’re not one of the lucky DC denizens with a pool in your own backyard, that respite can feel hard to come by. Luckily, there are a number of fine institutions across the city that are more than happy to extend a welcome invitation to their own bodies of water, complete with lounge chairs, bites and drinks for your visiting pleasure. We’ve rounded up the eight best hotel pools in DC to help you beat the heat this summer. 

Pendry's pool deck offers great food and stunning views of the Potomac River
Pendry’s pool deck
Pendry

Pendry DC

The Wharf

One of DC’s hippest and most stunning hotels also boasts one of the city’s most coveted pools. With spectacular views of the Potomac (as well as plenty of people watching thanks to the Wharf neighborhood immediately below), the Pendry pool is a perfect place to spend the day, especially when accentuated by delicious bites and sips from Flora Flora.

655 Water St SW

Hyatt House

Wharf

With fabulous views of the Potomac and DC’s southwest waterfront, Hyatt House is an excellent place to catch some rays by the water. You can also check out the property’s gym, included in the pool day pass, and order food and beverages while lounging on your chaise. Afterwards, head to a neighboring restaurant for even more merriment. 

725 Wharf St. SW

HUSH Viceroy is a culture hub among pools, offering a summer concert series and extensive food and beverage menus
Hush Viceroy offers a summer concert series and extensive food and beverage menus.
Hush Viceroy DC

Hush Viceroy DC

Logan Circle

What this Logan Circle hotel pool lacks in size it more than makes up for in vibes. Get a day pass to the pool when the sun is still high, then stay for Hush After Dark, a summer concert series highlighting local artists of all kinds (including painters, poets, dancers and more). Plus, there’s an extensive food and beverage menu from Executive Chef James Gee.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW

The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
 And where to drink it with a view of the Atlantic (or the Anacostia River)

The Ven at Embassy Row

Dupont Circle

This heated pool in the heart of Dupont Circle is a quintessential DC experience. With the sights and sounds of Embassy Row’s historic mansions just beyond the walls, it’s a perfect place to not only escape the heat but perhaps even escape the idea of DC for an afternoon. Food and beverages are available for order, and you can head upstairs to Tag Rooftop Bar starting at 4 p.m. 

2015 Massachusetts Ave NW

This summer, Hedy's will feature a series of live DJ sets, alongside rotating art installations
This summer, Hedy’s will feature a series of live DJ sets and rotating art installations.
Hedy’s Rooftop

Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena

Thomas Circle

At this Thomas Circle hotel, there are always beautiful views to be had and far more enticing temperatures, thanks to the rooftop bar and pool. This year, Hedy’s announced a series of live DJs who will be spinning throughout the summer, alongside rotating art installations. Don’t forget about the cocktail menu, which is highlights the classics. 

1155 14th St NW

Deck 11 at Yotel Washington DC 

Capitol Hill

If size matters, then Deck 11 wins. This enormous pool comes courtesy of the Yotel Washington DC, which also boasts a full-service bar. If you plan to swim past sunset, firepits remain lit to light the way between your cabana and water escape. 

415 New Jersey Ave NW

The Hilton's health club includes a gorgeous pool, a gym and a range of fitness classes
Hilton’s health club includes a gorgeous pool, gym and a range of fitness classes.
Washington Hilton

Washington Hilton

Kalorama

At the storied Washington Hilton, pool time is meant for equal parts relaxation and fitness. The expansive health club not only includes a pool but also various fitness classes throughout the summer. But don’t worry — if you’re here to lounge rather than work out, there are plenty of cocktails and bites to help you pass the time. 

1919 Connecticut Ave NW

Omni Shoreham Hotel

Woodley Park

If you’re looking for a resort-like experience when it comes to your summertime pool hangs, look no further than the luxe Omni Shoreham heated pool. With fabulous views of the property’s 11-acre gardens, this newly renovated space is the ideal place to avoid searing temperatures. Plus, the size of the pool makes it perfect for various water-based fitness classes, which you can partake in should you please. 

2500 Calvert St NW

