Texas Barbecue Is Coming Soon to American Airlines Flights

There are certain foods you don’t necessarily associate with air travel; it seems fair to say that Texas barbecue — or, really, any kind of barbecue — is one of them. That might be on the verge of changing, however, as American Airlines just announced a partnership with the restaurant Pecan Lodge to bring their barbecue on board certain American flights.



Much like Delta’s partnership with Shake Shack, this does not mean that everyone on board every American flight will have access to slow-cooked meat as they make their way towards the destination. Instead, the Pecan Lodge meals will be available to order for first class passengers traveling from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to two New York City airports: LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy.



Given Pecan Lodge’s Dallas location, it’s understandable that the airline would select these particular flights as those with the restaurant’s barbecue on board. In February, first class passengers will be able to order a barbecue platter; for the month of March, a brisket sandwich will be on the menu.



“As we celebrate American’s centennial anniversary in 2026, we’re looking forward to delighting our customers in new ways that honor unique regional tastes, beginning right here in our home state through one of the most beloved barbecue restaurants in Texas,” Rhonda Crawford, American Airlines’ SVP of Customer Experience Design and Strategy, said in a statement.

What can travelers unfamilar with Pecan Lodge expect if they do order barbecue when traveling to New York City from Dallas? A Dallas Observer review from 2012 offered plenty of praise: “the brisket is divine, so juicy and smoky that you can smell it from a mile off and it’ll fall apart if you wave your hand near it.” More recently, Condé Nast Traveler’s review argued that it was “Worth the wait, time and time again.” It’s encouraging news for travelers looking for hearty fare as they make their way east.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »