Leisure > Travel

Texas Barbecue Is Coming Soon to American Airlines Flights

At least if you're flying first class

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 10, 2026 8:32 pm EST
Pecan Lodge barbecue sandwich
Pecan Lodge's barbecue is coming to (some) American Airlines flights.
American Airlines

There are certain foods you don’t necessarily associate with air travel; it seems fair to say that Texas barbecue — or, really, any kind of barbecue — is one of them. That might be on the verge of changing, however, as American Airlines just announced a partnership with the restaurant Pecan Lodge to bring their barbecue on board certain American flights.

Much like Delta’s partnership with Shake Shack, this does not mean that everyone on board every American flight will have access to slow-cooked meat as they make their way towards the destination. Instead, the Pecan Lodge meals will be available to order for first class passengers traveling from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to two New York City airports: LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy.

Given Pecan Lodge’s Dallas location, it’s understandable that the airline would select these particular flights as those with the restaurant’s barbecue on board. In February, first class passengers will be able to order a barbecue platter; for the month of March, a brisket sandwich will be on the menu.

“As we celebrate American’s centennial anniversary in 2026, we’re looking forward to delighting our customers in new ways that honor unique regional tastes, beginning right here in our home state through one of the most beloved barbecue restaurants in Texas,” Rhonda Crawford, American Airlines’ SVP of Customer Experience Design and Strategy, said in a statement.

Delta Just Expanded Its In-Flight Dining With More Shake Shack Burgers
Delta Just Expanded Its In-Flight Dining With More Shake Shack Burgers
 Good news for burger fans traveling in first class

What can travelers unfamilar with Pecan Lodge expect if they do order barbecue when traveling to New York City from Dallas? A Dallas Observer review from 2012 offered plenty of praise: “the brisket is divine, so juicy and smoky that you can smell it from a mile off and it’ll fall apart if you wave your hand near it.” More recently, Condé Nast Traveler’s review argued that it was “Worth the wait, time and time again.” It’s encouraging news for travelers looking for hearty fare as they make their way east.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

A man and a woman clinking glasses on a plane, vintage
How to Order the Best-Tasting Drinks on an Airplane
An 18-hour play-by-play
Crazy Rich Airplane Seats: What It’s Like to Take the World’s Longest Flight
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?
A Peek Inside an Airline Catering Facility Will Change Your Mind About Airplane Food
A Peek Inside an Airline Catering Facility Will Change Your Mind About Airplane Food

Leisure
Leisure > Travel

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents on January 5, 2026. Next to that image is a blue hoodie from the Maine brand Origin, which Maduro was seen wearing when he landed in New York on January 3.
A Dictator Wore His Brand. Now What?
A knife next to chopped vegetables.
This Dinnertime Is Good for Your Health — and Beloved by Gen Z
People holding cocktails together
We’re Not All Losers: Some of Gen Z Is Less Weird About Drinking
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
A collage of some of the movies and TV shows nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes
Golden Globes: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Flint and Tinder Hoodies to Yeti Tumblers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Pecan Lodge barbecue sandwich

Texas Barbecue Is Coming Soon to American Airlines Flights

Delta Lake

Did Influencers Diminsh Part of a National Park?

Island hopping through 2025

I Spent 2025 Traveling Exclusively to Islands. These Were My 10 Favorites.

Three airplane windows with different views out of them, including tents, mountains and a coastal town

The Strange Grief of Watching Our Vacation Towns Grow Up 

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch