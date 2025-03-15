Leisure > Travel

Delta Just Expanded Its In-Flight Dining With More Shake Shack Burgers

Good news for burger fans traveling in first class

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 15, 2025 2:41 pm EDT
Shake Shack burger and sides
Delta passengers now have more opportunties to have a Shake Shack burger.
Delta

If you’ve been traveling by air for long enough, you can probably remember a time when airplane food was more of a punchline than an actually satisfying meal. Thankfully, those days are long past us; now, airlines often tout their arrangements with celebrity chefs to design in-flight menus that wouldn’t be out of place at an actual restaurant. As with many things involving air travel, things are often better in first class — and that’s very much the case when it comes to food.

It’s not all fine dining and sous vide preparation, though. Delta recently announced an expansion of an existing program that should make its first class passengers flying domestically very happy: they’ll soon be able to order a cheeseburger from Shake Shack.

As of earlier this month, Delta is giving first class passengers on certain flights out of Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and Seattle the option to order a Shake Shack burger. The flights in question will need to be at least 900 miles in distance, and eligible passengers can place their orders up to 24 hours before their departure time. As Afar’s Baily Berg notes, this is an expansion of the airline’s existing Shake Shack partnership, which had previously only applied to certain flights departing from Boston.

A New Delta One Lounge Opens This Week in Boston
A New Delta One Lounge Opens This Week in Boston
 It’s the third of its kind in the country

Delta’s Managing Director of Onboard Service, Stephanie Laster, noted that the Boston partnership alone had led to over 10,000 cheeseburgers being served to Delta passengers since it began last year.

Shake Shack’s President of Global Licensing, Michael Kark, also addressed the desire to build on the existing partnership. “The response has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership, giving even more Delta travelers the chance to enjoy Shake Shack along their journey,” he said.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

