On Sunday night, the 83rd Golden Globes will honor the best movies and TV shows of the past year. Our style editor, Paolo Sandoval, will be covering all of the best menswear spotted on the red carpet, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, we’re here to speculate about who will be victorious, and to offer our two cents on who actually deserves the acclaim. Will The Studio continue scooping up every award in the TV Comedy categories? Will Timothée Chalamet beat Leonardo DiCaprio and take home the trophy for Best Actor? And who the hell forgot to nominate Katherine LaNasa from The Pitt in the Best Supporting Actress category?!

We’ll have to wait until the ceremony officially kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday to find out the answers to these questions (and other pressing ones, like “What will Jacob Elordi wear?”). Until then, you can find our thoughts on who will win, who should win and who got snubbed in each of the major categories below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Will Win: Sinners

Should Win: Sinners

Got Snubbed: Train Dreams

Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes separate their nominees for Best Picture into two genre-specific categories, and this year, the nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama all benefit from the fact that the year’s biggest contenders — One Battle After Another, Bugonia and Marty Supreme — wound up relegated to the Comedy category. Without those in the mix, the path is clear for Sinners to take home the win, especially because the three critically acclaimed foreign films nominated (It Was Just an Accident, Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent) will likely split the vote.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Will Win: One Battle After Another

Should Win: One Battle After Another

Got Snubbed: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Given the heaps of praise that have been showered upon One Battle After Another by critics and audiences alike (deservedly so), the Paul Thomas Anderson film feels like a lock here. It’s rare for a movie to be both a technical achievement — full of elaborate car chase sequences, artful close-ups and other touchstones of skillful filmmaking — and a piece of art that speaks so perfectly to the times in which it was released. Marty Supreme could potentially pull off an upset, but it will more likely be recognized in other categories (like Best Actor) instead.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Will Win: Jessie Buckley

Should Win: Eva Victor

Got Snubbed: Sydney Sweeney, Christy

Jessie Buckley’s got some momentum behind her after her Best Actress win at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend and her recent Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) nomination. Her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet is certainly worthy of all those accolades, but it’d be great to see Eva Victor get some recognition for her breakout, semi-autobiographical work in Sorry, Baby.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Will Win: Wagner Moura

Should Win: Joel Edgerton

Got Snubbed: Vahid Mobasseri, It Was Just an Accident

Back in May, Wagner Moura became the first-ever South American performer to win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his depiction of a professor attempting to flee an authoritarian regime in Brazil, and last month he became the first Latino actor to win Best Actor at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. He’s already made Golden Globes history with his nod here, becoming the first Brazilian to be nominated in the category, so a win would be icing on the cake for him. Michael B. Jordan could also pull off an upset here for his dual roles in Sinners, but Jeremy Allen White — typically an awards-show favorite — is a long shot here thanks to the middling reviews and poor box office performance of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Will Win: Emma Stone

Should Win: Rose Byrne

Got Snubbed: Glenn Close, Wake Up Dead Man

Rose Byrne has been earning Oscar buzz for her work as a stressed-out working mother in the A24 indie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Chase Infiniti delivered a star-making performance in One Battle After Another, but the Globes might use this as an opportunity to throw Bugonia a bone. If there’s a category that the Yorgos Lanthimos film stands a chance in, it’s this one; unfortunately for Lanthimos, it’s up against some heavy-hitters this year, so this could be a consolation prize of sorts.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Will Win: Timothée Chalamet

Should Win: Leonardo DiCaprio

Got Snubbed: Hugh Jackman, Song Sung Blue

This is probably the most hotly contested category of the night. Will it be three-time Golden Globe winner Leonardo DiCaprio who gets the trophy for his career-best performance in the best-reviewed movie of the year, or will it be time for Timothée Chalamet, who has already earned five Globe nominations before his 30th birthday, to be recognized as the best actor of his generation? Chalamet won at last week’s Critics Choice Awards, and One Battle After Another is going to win in plenty of other categories (meaning voters may feel like a win here would be overkill), so bet on Timmy for this one.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Will Win: Amy Madigan

Should Win: Teyana Taylor

Got Snubbed: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Amy Madigan’s awards-season recognition for her role as Aunt Gladys in the horror movie Weapons is a bit controversial, with some on social media taking issue with her relatively low screentime in the film (just 14 minutes and 45 seconds). But it’s a testament to her performance that she was able to leave such a lasting impression with such a limited amount of time, and isn’t stealing every scene you’re in sort of the very definition of the “supporting role” category? Teyana Taylor’s work in One Battle After Another deserves more recognition here, but Madigan’s got the momentum.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Will Win: Jacob Elordi

Should Win: Benicio del Toro

Got Snubbed: William H. Macy, Train Dreams

Choosing between Benicio del Toro’s and Sean Penn’s performances in One Battle After Another feels impossible. In a lot of ways, it’s like comparing apples to oranges; del Toro is a subtle, calming presence in an otherwise chaotic story, while Penn is downright terrifying as the unhinged Col. Stephen Lockjaw. Voters who loved the movie will have a tough time deciding between them, meaning they’ll likely split the vote, clearing the way for Elordi — who was the heart and soul of Frankenstein — to win.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Will Win: Paul Thomas Anderson

Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson

Got Snubbed: Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good

This is a stacked category, but it’s also a no-brainer: there was no director in 2025 who crafted anything quite as brilliant as Paul Thomas Anderson did with One Battle After Another. If he loses here, it’ll be the biggest shock of the night.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Will Win: Ryan Coogler

Should Win: Paul Thomas Anderson

Got Snubbed: Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly

Anderson could also very well take home Best Screenplay, but this might be a good place for the Globes to recognize everything Ryan Coogler accomplished with Sinners. Coogler won at the Critics Choice Awards, but it’s worth noting he wasn’t competing against Anderson there; that ceremony divides its screenplay awards into original and adapted, and Anderson won the latter because One Battle After Another is an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland.

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Will Win: The Pitt

Should Win: Severance

Got Snubbed: The Last of Us

It’s wild how quickly The Pitt has shifted from scrappy underdog to heavy favorite, but its victory at the Emmys a few months ago is proof that the medical procedural is resonating with viewers in a big way. In a Pitt-free world, this would be in the bag for Severance. It’s also worth pointing out what a massive mistake it was for The White Lotus to move to the Drama categories; competing against The Pitt and Severance led the Mike White series to get almost completely shut out at the Emmys, taking home just one award — for its theme music, by the way — out of its 23 nominations. Don’t expect them to fare much better at the Globes.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Will Win: The Studio

Should Win: Hacks

Got Snubbed: The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio feels unstoppable at the moment: Seth Rogen’s love letter to moviemaking made history at the Emmys with its whopping 13 wins — the most ever for a single season of a comedy series. The Bear‘s fourth season was received better than its divisive third batch of episodes, but it still faces questions from some voters over whether it can really be considered a comedy. Hacks has won this category twice already, and while it would be nice to see them get another win, the Globes will likely follow the trend and honor The Studio here.

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Will Win: Adolescence

Should Win: Adolescence

Got Snubbed: Black Rabbit

Adolescence absolutely cleaned up at the Emmys back in September, and there’s no reason to expect that to change at the Globes. It’s an enormous technical achievement — each of its episodes was shot in one long, continuous take — and its subject matter (a school shooting) remains as tragically relevant as ever.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Will Win: Britt Lower

Should Win: Rhea Seehorn

Got Snubbed: Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Rhea Seehorn’s been earning rave reviews for her work in Pluribus, but the show is recent enough that it’s a pleasant surprise to find her on this list. Lower’s more of an established favorite now that she’s got two seasons of Severance under her belt, and the complicated work of portraying two distinct characters who happen to share the same body is impressive enough that she’ll likely go home with a trophy.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Adam Scott, Severance

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Will Win: Noah Wyle

Should Win: Noah Wyle

Got Snubbed: Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

It’s hard to believe that Adam Scott is yet to win a major award for his work on Severance, but unfortunately, he’s been up against some tough competition — particularly Noah Wyle, who has been raking in well-earned accolades for his work on The Pitt. Against anyone else, Scott would be a lock, but this one is Wyle’s to lose.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Will Win: Jean Smart

Should Win: Jean Smart

Got Snubbed: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jean Smart has won an Emmy for each season she’s played Deborah Vance on Hacks. The Globes have been slightly more discerning when it comes to her — she’s been nominated in this category every season, but she lost to The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri in 2023 before taking back the crown last year. Edebiri is nominated again here too; will the Globes continue their pattern of alternating between her and Smart, or will Smart continue to dominate?

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Will Win: Seth Rogen

Should Win: Jeremy Allen White

Got Snubbed: Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

It seems insane for a show in its first season to already feel like the obvious favorite, but The Studio has been virtually impossible to beat thus far, and Seth Rogen is the primary creative force behind it. That means he’s a heavy favorite here, and Jeremy Allen White’s season four work on The Bear — which is admittedly not exactly what I’d call comedic — will get overlooked, and Steve Martin and Martin Short will go home empty-handed on behalf of Only Murders in the Building yet again.

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Will Win: Carrie Coon

Should Win: Hannah Einbinder

Got Snubbed: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

If there is any chance in hell that The White Lotus actually takes home some hardware this year, it’s in this category. Obviously with three nominees, the odds are in their favor in some respects, and between the three, Coon did the most heavy lifting with her role. But Hannah Einbinder gave the best performance of her four-year run on Hacks this past season, and it’s high time that she finally wins her first Golden Globe.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Will Win: Tramell Tillman

Should Win: Tramell Tillman

Got Snubbed: Walton Goggins, The Righteous Gemstones

Tramell Tillman deserves to win for that marching band scene in Severance alone. And given that Isaacs and Goggins will likely split the White Lotus vote with Walters and Cooper doing the same for Adolescence, he’s the favorite here. But I will never stop screaming about the fact that Goggins got nominated for the wrong role here. He stole every single scene he was in as Uncle Baby Billy in The Righteous Gemstones, and the fact that he never got a single nomination in the show’s entire four-season run is outrageous.

