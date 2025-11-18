Acting? Timothée Chalamet Is Method Dressing Now.

In another life — one where he was not on the cover of Vogue — Timothée Chalamet would’ve killed as a creative director. Killed. This is a fact not only evidenced by his affinity for Timberland boots and Chrome Hearts, but by his latest promo for the forthcoming Safdie-directed ping-pong drama Marty Supreme.

Traditional press includes a few rounds on late-night shows and the legacy media circuit. If you’re brave, maybe a few TikTok-specific ops. Chalamet, subversive genius that he is, has (so far) opted to more or less take matters into his own hands: he’s buzzed his head, busted out a custom Marty Supreme track jacket and, most recently, taken his charms straight to grid.

In a sprawling promo/sketch posted by production company A24 and shared by Chalamet Saturday morning, the actor appears to link up with the brand’s creative team via Zoom call to offer his insights on how to best promote the movie.

Eighteen minutes of galaxy-brain satire follows. Words don’t do the video justice (you can watch it for yourself here) but highlights included Chalamet screensharing custom assets he had his visual artist work on for six months, suggesting a blimp rain custom orange ping-pong balls — key visual iconography for the flick, to be fair — on music festival attendees and punctuating ideas by yelling “Schwep!” at the end of sentences.

While a very self-aware Timothée Chalamet playing a slightly less self-aware Timothée Chalamet promoting Marty Supreme is same type of Don Draper-esque 4-D chess that underpinned his press campaign for the Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown — leaning into a meta wardrobe is nothing new for Chalamet — the commitment to the bit is on a whole different level. This seems to have similarly translated to his recent wardrobe choices.

At a recent early screening for the film in Los Angeles — the same day the skit dropped — the actor donned a reflective, highly technical Snow Goose rain jacket and waterproof pant set, worn over a hoodie and paired with all-black combat boots.

Timothée Chalamet is taking method to the next level. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images) A24 via Getty Images

The ‘fit, a custom job designed by Canada Goose creative director and long-time Timmy appareler Haider Ackermann, might have appeared relatively tame (especially as compared to some of Chalamet’s previous press tour looks), if not for the color, aptly described as “falling apart orange.” Equipped with the aforementioned knowledge, it’s easy to understand the Chalamet ensemble as anything but coincidental.

A brief reminder of the Marty Supreme timeline: the movie doesn’t drop until Christmas, which means there’s over a month for Timmy to further drum up hype. It’s also worth pointing out that, in the few days since the video released, Chalamet has played two-on-two with fans, rolled out Marty Supreme branded Wheaties boxes and called Adam Sandler “one of the best fucking actors of all time.”

In short, expect more blimps. And ‘fits. And probably an Oscar.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »