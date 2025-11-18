Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Acting? Timothée Chalamet Is Method Dressing Now.

As part of the rollout for the forthcoming A24 flick "Marty Supreme," the actor is taking the freaky 'fits to the next level

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 18, 2025 4:15 pm EST
Timothée Chalamet
No one does the freak press tour 'fit like Timothée Chalamet. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
A24 via Getty Images

In another life — one where he was not on the cover of Vogue — Timothée Chalamet would’ve killed as a creative director. Killed. This is a fact not only evidenced by his affinity for Timberland boots and Chrome Hearts, but by his latest promo for the forthcoming Safdie-directed ping-pong drama Marty Supreme.

Traditional press includes a few rounds on late-night shows and the legacy media circuit. If you’re brave, maybe a few TikTok-specific ops. Chalamet, subversive genius that he is, has (so far) opted to more or less take matters into his own hands: he’s buzzed his head, busted out a custom Marty Supreme track jacket and, most recently, taken his charms straight to grid.

In a sprawling promo/sketch posted by production company A24 and shared by Chalamet Saturday morning, the actor appears to link up with the brand’s creative team via Zoom call to offer his insights on how to best promote the movie.

Eighteen minutes of galaxy-brain satire follows. Words don’t do the video justice (you can watch it for yourself here) but highlights included Chalamet screensharing custom assets he had his visual artist work on for six months, suggesting a blimp rain custom orange ping-pong balls — key visual iconography for the flick, to be fair — on music festival attendees and punctuating ideas by yelling “Schwep!” at the end of sentences.

While a very self-aware Timothée Chalamet playing a slightly less self-aware Timothée Chalamet promoting Marty Supreme is same type of Don Draper-esque 4-D chess that underpinned his press campaign for the Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown — leaning into a meta wardrobe is nothing new for Chalamet — the commitment to the bit is on a whole different level. This seems to have similarly translated to his recent wardrobe choices.

At a recent early screening for the film in Los Angeles — the same day the skit dropped — the actor donned a reflective, highly technical Snow Goose rain jacket and waterproof pant set, worn over a hoodie and paired with all-black combat boots.

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet is taking method to the next level. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
A24 via Getty Images

The ‘fit, a custom job designed by Canada Goose creative director and long-time Timmy appareler Haider Ackermann, might have appeared relatively tame (especially as compared to some of Chalamet’s previous press tour looks), if not for the color, aptly described as “falling apart orange.” Equipped with the aforementioned knowledge, it’s easy to understand the Chalamet ensemble as anything but coincidental.

A brief reminder of the Marty Supreme timeline: the movie doesn’t drop until Christmas, which means there’s over a month for Timmy to further drum up hype. It’s also worth pointing out that, in the few days since the video released, Chalamet has played two-on-two with fans, rolled out Marty Supreme branded Wheaties boxes and called Adam Sandler “one of the best fucking actors of all time.”

In short, expect more blimps. And ‘fits. And probably an Oscar.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Billy Reid Jackets
What Does Your Jacket Say About You?
Jackets on sale during Filson's Early Black Friday Sale.
Filson’s Early Black Friday Sale: Handsomely Rugged Wares and Accessories Are on Sale
ariat lifestyle image
This Year, Give Her a Pair of Boots
Issey Miyake x Apple
Pleats For Your iPhone? Apple and Issey Miyake Say Yes, Please.

Leisure > Style

Most Popular

Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips
winter moisturizers
The Best Heavy-Duty Moisturizers for Winter
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Leica Cameras, Winter Wear and Zen Chocolates
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength

Recommended

Suggested for you

Jimsonweed is a hardcore deliriant capable of triggering acute psychosis. It might be growing in your backyard.
The Most Dangerous Drug on Earth Is Growing in Your Garden
A woman carrying a kettlebell in the style of a suitcase carry.
The Essential “Longevity Lift” That Everybody Skips
winter moisturizers
The Best Heavy-Duty Moisturizers for Winter
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Leica Cameras, Winter Wear and Zen Chocolates
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
A man performing air squats.
The “Daily 50” Is a Simple Routine That Builds Lean Strength

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Timothée Chalamet

Acting? Timothée Chalamet Is Method Dressing Now.

Billy Reid Jackets

What Does Your Jacket Say About You?

Jackets on sale during Filson's Early Black Friday Sale.

Filson’s Early Black Friday Sale: Handsomely Rugged Wares and Accessories Are on Sale

ariat lifestyle image

This Year, Give Her a Pair of Boots

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week