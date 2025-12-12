Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Backpacks, Fleece and Patchwork Shoes

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
December 12, 2025 1:28 pm EST
You're gonna want to check these out.
Percival, Topo Designs, Mack Weldon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Percival teams up with Kleman to design some impressive leather footwear, Topo Designs releases a new backpack and Mack Weldon drops a cozy fleece in time for winter.

Topo Designs Klettersack Backpack
We’ve been candid about how wearing a backpack can be embarrassing, but on occasion, we’ll make exceptions. This new Klettersack Backpack from Topo Designs is one of those exceptions. The Klettersack is designed for safety and built to last — the inner lining is made out of recycled nylon. It’s got an external laptop sleeve at the back and heavy-duty YKK zippers and clips, so there will be minimal breakage if you stuff this thing to the brim.

buy here: $159
Kestin Made in Scotland Knitwear Collection
Scottish brand Kestin should be on your radar as we head into 2026 because they’re consistently producing high-quality batches of basics, knits and accessories that blend Scottish clothing craftsmanship with modern style. They just added some new colorways and styles to their Made in Scotland collection, which features classic pieces like fisherman sweaters and tartan scarves that will do you well as we head into the colder months.

shop here
Mack Weldon Sherpa Fleece
Just in time for the brisk winter we’re all about to face, Mack Weldon drops another killer warmknit sherpa fleece. It’s fashioned out of extra-fluffy fleece and thermolite tech to keep you insulated, with reinforcements along the elbows and forearms.

buy here: $218
Percival x Kleman Shoes
There’s something so timeless about leather patchwork shoes, and this collab from Percival and French footwear brand Kleman is no exception. This limited-edition drop features shoes handmade in Anjou, France from premium European leather. There are two colorways available, one tan and one black, both of which can be dressed up or down for most any occasion.

buy here: $255
Monos x Simonmiller Collab
It’s nice to have luggage that stands out from the crowd, so there’s no losing it and no accidental bag-snatching taking place, so consider this new drop from Monos and Simonmiller if you’re eyeing up a new suitcase. The collection features all kinds of luggage sizes alongside totes, compressible packing cubes, toiletry cases and even a sweet banana charm.

shop here
Ciele Night Running Capsule
We are running on minimal hours of sunlight right now, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still get out there and pound some pavement after hours. That being said, it’s always best to equip yourself with some reflective gear. Thankfully Ciele just dropped their Nite Rite collection. It’s full of shorts, jackets and long sleeves that feature reflective material without making you look like a highlighter.

shop here

