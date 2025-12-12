Products of the Week: Backpacks, Fleece and Patchwork Shoes

We’ve been candid about how wearing a backpack can be embarrassing, but on occasion, we’ll make exceptions. This new Klettersack Backpack from Topo Designs is one of those exceptions. The Klettersack is designed for safety and built to last — the inner lining is made out of recycled nylon. It’s got an external laptop sleeve at the back and heavy-duty YKK zippers and clips, so there will be minimal breakage if you stuff this thing to the brim.