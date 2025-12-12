Leisure > Autos > Electric

Lucid Looks to Close Out 2025 With an Ambitious Manufacturing Goal

Can they reach it?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 12, 2025 2:14 pm EST
Lucid Gravity Touring
Lucid's Gravity Touring SUV.
Lucid Motors

Electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has had a busy couple of months, including the announcement of plans for a self-driving vehicle made using NVIDIA chips and the news that its robotaxi collaboration with Nuro and Uber would debut in the Bay Area in late 2026. But the year isn’t over yet, and the EV company still has one big goal left to achieve: reaching its target number of vehicles manufactured for the year.

As Electrek’s Peter Johnson pointed out, the company’s leadership has made several comments recently to the effect that they planned to achieve 18,000 vehicles made by year’s end. This included something that interim Lucid CEO Marc Winterhoff told Bloomberg earlier this week. Winterhoff stressed that the company was “doing everything we can” to reach this particular benchmark.

Electrek’s analysis of Lucid’s current situation is well worth reading, as it points out that — based on currently available data — Lucid still has a fair amount to go to hit 18,000 vehicles made this year. As of the end of the third quarter, the company had completed just under 10,000 vehicles. That’s not an insurmountable goal, but it will involve Lucid working at a much faster pace than they have thus far.

Lucid Motors Shared Details of its European Plans
Lucid Motors Shared Details of its European Plans
 The Gravity SUV has arrived in Europe

Winterhoff also brought up the addition of a second shift at Lucid’s Arizona manufacturing plant and spoke of weeks where the company came close to getting 1,000 vehicles made. In other words, Lucid can reach their goal — but there’s also very little margin for error.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
