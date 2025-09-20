Lucid Motors Shared Details of its European Plans

What’s next for electric vehicle company Lucid Motors? This month, the automaker answered that question with the announcement that its Gravity SUV is making an entry into the German market. That announcement — along with news of the Gravity Grand Touring, which is scheduled for deliveries in 2026 — suggested that the company is seeking to expand its foothold in Europe.



“The launch in Europe marks a major milestone for our brand and for electric mobility across the continent,” Lucid’s President of Europe, Lawrence Hamilton, said in a statement. “Lucid Gravity is designed to exceed expectations, and we’re proud to open orders for Gravity Grand Touring — a premium SUV built to meet the unique demands of European roads and lifestyles, without compromise.”



This SUV — and its more luxurious cousin — are not the extent of Lucid’s plans to expand into the European market. As Shane Wilkinson reported at Auto Express, the automaker has bigger plans in mind for much of the continent. At this year’s IAA Mobility, Lucid shared plans for a smaller SUV to be revealed sometime next year. The company’s CEO, Marc Winterhof, also suggested that it might be a while before the Gravity comes to the U.K., telling Auto Express that “[r]ight-hand drive requires additional investment.”

The Gravity’s arrival in Europe wasn’t the only news surrounding the SUV this month. Earlier this week, Car and Driver reported that a new software update to the Gravity had expanded this vehicle’s functionality — including improvements to its audio capabilities and some changes designed to make it easier to tow cargo behind the vehicle. There’s also an additional security feature that allows Gravity owners to keep an eye on their car via an app.