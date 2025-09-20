Leisure > Autos > Electric

Lucid Motors Shared Details of its European Plans

The Gravity SUV has arrived in Europe

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 20, 2025 4:57 pm EDT
Lucid Gravity SUV
Lucid's next SUV is coming to Europe.
Lucid Motors

What’s next for electric vehicle company Lucid Motors? This month, the automaker answered that question with the announcement that its Gravity SUV is making an entry into the German market. That announcement — along with news of the Gravity Grand Touring, which is scheduled for deliveries in 2026 — suggested that the company is seeking to expand its foothold in Europe.

“The launch in Europe marks a major milestone for our brand and for electric mobility across the continent,” Lucid’s President of Europe, Lawrence Hamilton, said in a statement. “Lucid Gravity is designed to exceed expectations, and we’re proud to open orders for Gravity Grand Touring — a premium SUV built to meet the unique demands of European roads and lifestyles, without compromise.”

This SUV — and its more luxurious cousin — are not the extent of Lucid’s plans to expand into the European market. As Shane Wilkinson reported at Auto Express, the automaker has bigger plans in mind for much of the continent. At this year’s IAA Mobility, Lucid shared plans for a smaller SUV to be revealed sometime next year. The company’s CEO, Marc Winterhof, also suggested that it might be a while before the Gravity comes to the U.K., telling Auto Express that “[r]ight-hand drive requires additional investment.”

Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?
Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?
 The EV manufacturer’s deliveries were up in the first quarter of 2025

The Gravity’s arrival in Europe wasn’t the only news surrounding the SUV this month. Earlier this week, Car and Driver reported that a new software update to the Gravity had expanded this vehicle’s functionality — including improvements to its audio capabilities and some changes designed to make it easier to tow cargo behind the vehicle. There’s also an additional security feature that allows Gravity owners to keep an eye on their car via an app.

More Like This

Lucid Air Sapphire
There’s Now a Bulletproof Version of the Lucid Air Sapphire
The new Lucid Gravity SUV, an electric sport utility vehicle coming in 2024. We got an early look during a preview event.
Lucid’s Long-Awaited Gravity SUV Signals Hope for Ailing EV Company
Lucid and Aston Martin team up
Aston Martin Is Teaming Up With Lucid For Its Electric Vehicles
Lucid Air Dream Edition
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States
Golfing on Psilocybin
A Golf Trip on Psilocybin
Antini
The “Antini” Is Actually Made With Ants (and It’s Delicious)
A man's feet with money on the floor
Everything You Wanted to Know About Money and Dating But Were Too Afraid to Ask
Robert Redford
Remembering Robert Redford’s Quiet Craft and Lasting Charm

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Lucid Gravity SUV

Lucid Motors Shared Details of its European Plans

HiSky plane

It's About to Get Easier to Visit Romania From the United States

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Elijah Craig's Latest Release Is a Barrel Proof Rye

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Is Rethinking Its Door Handle Design

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week