Is a Tesla Backlash Driving Up Lucid Motors Sales?

Lucid Motors recently announced its first quarter results for 2025, and industry observers looking for encouraging news in the electric vehicle sector had plenty to mull over. As Inside EVs’ Ian Dnistran reported, the automaker saw a 28% increase in deliveries compared with the first quarter of 2024. It’s also the fifth quarter in a row where the automaker set a new record for deliveries.



Where’s that increase in sales coming from? As Lucid Motors CEO Marc Winterhoff told Fox Business last week, a significant amount is coming from disgruntled Tesla owners. “We’ve seen a dramatic uptick in the last two months,” Winterhoff said. He went on to clarify that, as of late, “50% of the orders we have are from former Tesla owners.”



Given that Tesla’s sales have been down in the last quarter around the world, it isn’t hard to see some would-be EV buyers turning elsewhere. Though Lucid’s first quarter sales don’t necessarily look like they’re going to dethrone Tesla; Lucid Motors’ deliveries for the first three months of this year were 3,109, while Tesla’s were 337,000.



That wasn’t the only area where Lucid Motors was seeing an increase in sales. Winterhoff also had plenty to say about the automaker’s new SUV, the Gravity. “What we tried to do with the Gravity is really open completely new customer segments for us,” he told Fox Business. “More than 75% of our Gravity orders are from people who have not been with Lucid before.”

In late 2023, the announcement of the Gravity was seen as a bright spot for Lucid, both for its performance and for its relatively affordable price relative to the Lucid Air Sapphire. Lucid Motors is currently taking orders for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring and states that it will begin taking orders for the Touring edition later this year.