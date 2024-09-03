Leisure > Autos > Electric

There’s Now a Bulletproof Version of the Lucid Air Sapphire

Zero emissions, plenty of armor

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 3, 2024 2:23 am
Lucid Air Sapphire
A standard-issue Lucid Air Sapphire.
Lucid Motors

There are a growing number of electric vehicles out in the world. There are also a substantial number of bulletproof vehicles out in the world. It’s enough to beg the question: do these two categories overlap at all, or are security-conscious drivers looking to reduce their carbon emissions going to be frustrated for a little while longer? As it turns out, these two categories do in fact converge — and in a luxury vehicle to boot.

Specifically, in the form of a Lucid Air Sapphire that’s been upgraded at the hands of security company U.S. Armor Group. The company specializes in armored vehicles, including one package “designed for clients facing serious threats such as kidnappings or car bombings, especially in combat zones.” What happens when that level of protection meets a luxury EV?

As Electrek’s Scooter Doll explained, fortifying the $250,000 Air Sapphire nearly doubles its price — to $475,000. On the other hand, if you are in the market for a vehicle like this, you’re certainly getting a lot for your money, including the aforementioned bulletproofing and measures designed to guard against things like poison gas.

“With the armored Air Sapphire, our company has taken one of the world’s fastest production vehicles ever built and transformed it into the fastest armored car on the planet,” U.S. Armor Group CEO Jeffrey Engen told Electrek. “While the original vehicle was already exceptional, we’ve further enhanced it for clients looking for modern day security solutions.”

Lucid’s Long-Awaited Gravity SUV Signals Hope for Ailing EV Company
Lucid’s Long-Awaited Gravity SUV Signals Hope for Ailing EV Company
 At a preview event, the new SUV appeared sleek, spacious and advanced enough to breathe life into Lucid

Turns out the armor used to reinforce the Air Sapphire doesn’t add that much weight to to overall vehicle. Electrek reports that the bulletproof Air Sapphire is 385 pounds heavier than its standard counterpart — something that will certainly help with the matter of this vehicle’s speed. It’s an intriguing combination of engineering and protection.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

