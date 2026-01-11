Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet

Just in case there was any confusion about the hordes of celebs converging on the Beverly Hilton (and your feeds), the Golden Globes are officially here. Along with a host of awards celebrating achievements in acting, directing and beyond across the big and small screen, the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards is currently delivering, as it always does, a non-stop flow of dressed-to-the-nine A-listers, ranging from Paul Mescal to Coleman Domingo
Who will take home the top prizes? Who will pull off the biggest looks? Will the Heated Rivalry boys do something obscene on stage? Only time will tell. One thing you can be sure of, though, is that we’ll be here, highlighting all the best and brightest from the Golden Globes red carpet 2026. Find a continuously updated list of the best looks below.
Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton
The teeniest, tiniest bow tie of JAW.
Glen Powell in Brunello Cucinelli
This is an excellent example of how to make a tuxedo interesting.
Michael B. Jordan in Prada
Accessories make the man.
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Jacob Elordi making the continued case for the sunglasses (and Bottega) on the red carpet.
Paul Mescal in Gucci
Formal with a twist? Very Hamnet-coded.
Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent
You can’t go wrong with a six-button tux.
Timothée Chalamet in Chrome Hearts
Marty Supreme. Golden Globes. Can’t lose.
Owen Cooper in Bottega Veneta
A second New Bottega jumpsuit for Adolescence star Owen Cooper in as many weeks…and I’m not mad at it!
Walton Goggins in Saint Laurent
Badda-bling!
Bella Ramsey in Prada
This is really, really, really good.
Jesse Plemons
A big bowtie for the Bugonia star.
Benicio del Toro
Babygirl behavior.
Adam Scott
A (crimson) swing for the fences!
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio in a classic suit just feels right.
Colman Domingo in Custom Valentino
Coleman Domingo just does not miss.
Hudson Williams in Armani
Everyone’s favorite
bottom center keeping it classic in Armani.
Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent
Oh, the mullet is out? Not so soon…
Adam Brody in Valentino
Adam Brody’s commitment to the grey sportscoat has served his well this awards season.
Damson Idris in Prada
F1’s breakout star Damson Idris reminding everyone that pretty boys wear Prada.
Kevin O’Leary
One watch is not enough for Marty Supreme’s cameo king Mr. Wonderful.
Matty Matheson
Matty? What are you doing here??
Omar Apollo
Bleach blonde in Beverly Hils just feels right, doesn’t it?
Chris Perfetti in Christian Cowan
Sure, I predicted florals on the red carpet. I’m not sure I foresaw this, though.
Wagner Moura in Margiela
The Secret Agent star Wagner Moura keeps it timeless. As in, check out that watch.