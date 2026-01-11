Leisure > Style

Golden Globes 2026: The Best Menswear Looks From the Red Carpet

The Golden Globes are officially here, and with it, film and television's best dress stars

January 11, 2026 7:43 pm EST
The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards are here. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Just in case there was any confusion about the hordes of celebs converging on the Beverly Hilton (and your feeds), the Golden Globes are officially here. Along with a host of awards celebrating achievements in acting, directing and beyond across the big and small screen, the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards is currently delivering, as it always does, a non-stop flow of dressed-to-the-nine A-listers, ranging from Paul Mescal to Coleman Domingo

Golden Globes 2026: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Snubbed
 Is it finally Timothée Chalamet’s year? Can any show give “The Studio” a run for its money? Our final predictions are in.

Who will take home the top prizes? Who will pull off the biggest looks? Will the Heated Rivalry boys do something obscene on stage? Only time will tell. One thing you can be sure of, though, is that we’ll be here, highlighting all the best and brightest from the Golden Globes red carpet 2026. Find a continuously updated list of the best looks below.

from the kitchen to the red carpet. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

The teeniest, tiniest bow tie of JAW.

Crushed velvet blue rules. (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Glen Powell in Brunello Cucinelli

This is an excellent example of how to make a tuxedo interesting.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Prada

Accessories make the man.

Jacob Elordi at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Jacob Elordi making the continued case for the sunglasses (and Bottega) on the red carpet.

Just look at that Cartier. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Paul Mescal in Gucci

Formal with a twist? Very Hamnet-coded.

Charlie Hunnam knows exactly what he’s doing. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam in Saint Laurent

You can’t go wrong with a six-button tux.

Timbs on the Timmy. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Chrome Hearts

Marty Supreme. Golden Globes. Can’t lose.

A new generation of actors needs a new generation of suits. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Owen Cooper in Bottega Veneta

A second New Bottega jumpsuit for Adolescence star Owen Cooper in as many weeks…and I’m not mad at it!

Nadia Conners and Walton Goggins yucking it up in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Walton Goggins in Saint Laurent

Badda-bling!

Bella Ramsey, underrated red carpet king. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Bella Ramsey in Prada

This is really, really, really good.

Wait, is Jesse Plemons hair goals? (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jesse Plemons

A big bowtie for the Bugonia star.

Not a thought going on behind those sweet Benicio del Toro eyes. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

Babygirl behavior.

Severance star Adam Scott has made the biggest impression so far. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
WireImage

Adam Scott

A (crimson) swing for the fences!

Leo makes a rare public appearance. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio in a classic suit just feels right.

Colman Domingo continues to dominate the menswear game. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Custom Valentino

Coleman Domingo just does not miss.

Hollywood’s hottest ticket, Hudson Williams. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Hudson Williams in Armani

Everyone’s favorite bottom center keeping it classic in Armani.

“Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

Oh, the mullet is out? Not so soon…

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are the all-time dream couple. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Adam Brody in Valentino

Adam Brody’s commitment to the grey sportscoat has served his well this awards season.

It’s easy to see why Damson Idris is in the running to be the new Bond. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Damson Idris in Prada

F1’s breakout star Damson Idris reminding everyone that pretty boys wear Prada.

Kevin O’Leary: mogul, entrepreneur, movie star. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin O’Leary

One watch is not enough for Marty Supreme’s cameo king Mr. Wonderful.

The Bear’s Matty Matheson is the most fun guy on the red carpet. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty? What are you doing here??

Omar Apollo debuts a new do. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
WireImage

Omar Apollo

Bleach blonde in Beverly Hils just feels right, doesn’t it?

When a cobalt-hued double-breasted suit isn’t the statement part of your statement ‘fit, you know you’ve gone big. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Chris Perfetti in Christian Cowan

Sure, I predicted florals on the red carpet. I’m not sure I foresaw this, though.

Wagner Moura. (Photo by Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Wagner Moura in Margiela

The Secret Agent star Wagner Moura keeps it timeless. As in, check out that watch.

