New Year, New ‘Fits: The Best Deals From J.Crew’s End-of-Year Sale

Save 25% on new arrivals, plus up to 70% off sale items

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 30, 2024 12:00 pm
J.Crew sale
Celebrate a new year of 'fits with some help from the J.Crew sale.
J.Crew

The new year is nearly upon us, and whether you’ve resolved to better your office wardrobe or are desperate to try something new in 2025, there are few better places to stock up than J.Crew, for obvious reasons. The heritage retailer’s mix of no-brainer staples and refined statement styles make for a shopping experience that anyone can get behind, and with constant sales and deals on everything from wool tailoring to extra-fine cashmere, there are always savings to be secured.

Todd Snyder’s Winter Sale Is Tough to Beat
Todd Snyder’s Winter Sale Is Tough to Beat
 Get a head start on your 2025 rebrand

Speaking of savings…currently, J.Crew is offering 25% off just-arrived styles and all-time favorites with code NEWYEAR, along with a bevy of extra discounts on sale items, for total savings of up to 70%. That’s a massive chunk of change that you’ll be saving, especially if you commit to totally rehabbing your winter wardrobe. Shop our top picks from the J.Crew end-of-year sale below.

J.Crew End-of-Year Sale

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $90 $68

A new style doesn’t have to mean new fits. Try a classic you know and love — say, a cotton crewneck — in a dashing shade of “I’m ready to try new things this year” lilac.

J.Crew Ludlow Derbys
J.Crew Ludlow Derbys
Buy Here : $248 $186

Grow up and buy a pair of leather derbys already.

J.Crew Crosby Classic-Fit Lightweight Italian Wool Suit Jacket
J.Crew Crosby Classic-Fit Lightweight Italian Wool Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $498 $160

A three-season, ultra-versatile wool blazer for just $160? That’s the way you should be kicking off the new year, if you ask us.

J.Crew Classic Medium Wash Jean
J.Crew Classic Medium Wash Jean
Buy Here : $148 $111

The rumors are true — a pair of straight-leg, classic-fit, dark-wash jeans is always the way to go.

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Sweater-Polo
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Sweater-Polo
Buy Here : $98 $74

The easiest way to reinvent your style? Swap your regular (read: boring) pique polos for a more refined knit, like this suave heritage sweater-polo.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

