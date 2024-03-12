Leisure > Gear

The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around

Discounts on Flint & Tinder, Crocs and more

By Paolo Sandoval
Updated August 26, 2024
a collage of Huckberry sale items
The Huckberry sale rules.
Huckberry

Huckberry is having a moment. Actually, we shouldn’t say that — the outdoor retailer has been consistently blowing our minds for a couple of years now, with the additions of elite menswear brands, tasty collabs and fire sales on all the gear you could possibly want or need. And speaking of fire sales, Huck is currently hosting one for the ages, with discounted items from Flint and Tinder, RRL, Proof and more at up to 40% off just sitting in the Huckberry sale section.

Given that we are Huck-fanatics, we’ve thoroughly combed all that the seemingly-too-good-to-be-true sale section has to offer and have dropped the best hiking boots, sweat-wicking tees and rugged outwear that the Huckberry sale is offering for you below. What are you still doing here? Start shopping ASAP. Below, the best deals from the Huckberry sale.

Shop the Huckberry Sale

Howler Brothers Pressure Drop 7.5″ Cord Short
Howler Brothers Pressure Drop 7.5″ Cord Short
Huckberry : $69$41

Ready for cord short season fall?

Saucony Progrid Omni 9 Premium Sneaker
Saucony Progrid Omni 9 Premium Sneaker
Huckberry : $150$105

The hottest general release money can buy, now for less money.

Flint and Tinder Cotton Hemp T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder Cotton Hemp T-Shirt
Huckberry : $42$25

Flint and Tinder’s cotton-hemp blend ensures a cool-to-the-touch feel and signature airy fit.

Huckberry x Grateful Dead Rose Stealie Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry x Grateful Dead Rose Stealie Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry : $398$179

Steal your…waxed trucker jacket?

Rhodes Footwear Roper Zip Boot
Rhodes Footwear Roper Zip Boot
Huckberry : $265$159

Rhodes’ Roper Boot puts the wow in cowboy. (Just go with it.)

Katin Corey Corduroy Pant
Katin Corey Corduroy Pant
Huckberry : $89$62

Wide wale alert!

Marine Layer Classic Stretch Selvage Long Sleeve Shirt
Marine Layer Classic Stretch Selvage Long Sleeve Shirt
Huckberry : $118$76

The sizing on these Marine Layer Classic Stretch Shirts is bar none, with half-sizes for those in-betweeners. The handsome selvage shade doesn’t hurt, either.

The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife
The James Brand The Carter Pocket Knife
Huckberry : $169$99

If you look up EDC in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of The James Brand’s Carter. Do with that what you will.

Crocs Echo Clog
Crocs Echo Clog
Huckberry : $70$40

Get your Crocs on.

RRL Caldwell Chambray Drawstring Pant
RRL Caldwell Chambray Drawstring Pant
Huckberry : $395$296

It’s doesn’t get more RRL than a pair of fashionable drawstring chambray joints.

Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack
Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack
Huckberry : $169$118

Ah, yes the ultimate travel pack for when you have a five-day trip and no carry-on allowance.

Tarvas for Huckberry Forest Bather Hiking Shoe
Tarvas for Huckberry Forest Bather Hiking Shoe
Huckberry : $295$177

Tarvas may be a touch niche, but the technical shoes are a boon for any serious hiker or urban jawns enthusiast.

Relwen Windzip Quilted CPO Shirt Jacket
Relwen Windzip Quilted CPO Shirt Jacket
Huckberry : $268$174

Relwen’s best-selling CPO is on sale. Fall is just around the corner. Need we say more?

Howler Brothers Something Fishy Snapback Hat
Howler Brothers Something Fishy Snapback Hat
Huckberry : $35$26

Something fishy is going on here…could be this $26 hat.

Vinny’s Townee Penny Loafer
Vinny’s Townee Penny Loafer
Huckberry : $340$238

The king of menswear loafers makes a rare appearance at the Huckberry sale.

Walden Eyewear Pilot Sunglasses
Walden Eyewear Pilot Sunglasses
Huckberry : $125$87

How very Top Gun of you.

Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Huckberry : $245$122

Take it from us — hiking shoes are all the rage.

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

