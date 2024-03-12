The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Huckberry is having a moment. Actually, we shouldn’t say that — the outdoor retailer has been consistently blowing our minds for a couple of years now, with the additions of elite menswear brands, tasty collabs and fire sales on all the gear you could possibly want or need. And speaking of fire sales, Huck is currently hosting one for the ages, with discounted items from Flint and Tinder, RRL, Proof and more at up to 40% off just sitting in the Huckberry sale section.

Given that we are Huck-fanatics, we’ve thoroughly combed all that the seemingly-too-good-to-be-true sale section has to offer and have dropped the best hiking boots, sweat-wicking tees and rugged outwear that the Huckberry sale is offering for you below. What are you still doing here? Start shopping ASAP. Below, the best deals from the Huckberry sale.

Shop the Huckberry Sale

Ready for cord short season fall?

The hottest general release money can buy, now for less money.

Flint and Tinder’s cotton-hemp blend ensures a cool-to-the-touch feel and signature airy fit.

Steal your…waxed trucker jacket?

Rhodes’ Roper Boot puts the wow in cowboy. (Just go with it.)

Wide wale alert!

The sizing on these Marine Layer Classic Stretch Shirts is bar none, with half-sizes for those in-betweeners. The handsome selvage shade doesn’t hurt, either.

If you look up EDC in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of The James Brand’s Carter. Do with that what you will.

Get your Crocs on.

It’s doesn’t get more RRL than a pair of fashionable drawstring chambray joints.

Ah, yes the ultimate travel pack for when you have a five-day trip and no carry-on allowance.

Tarvas may be a touch niche, but the technical shoes are a boon for any serious hiker or urban jawns enthusiast.

Relwen’s best-selling CPO is on sale. Fall is just around the corner. Need we say more?

Something fishy is going on here…could be this $26 hat.

The king of menswear loafers makes a rare appearance at the Huckberry sale.

How very Top Gun of you.

Take it from us — hiking shoes are all the rage.